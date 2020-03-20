Jimmy Award Nominee To Host Living Room Songwriters Competition

Two-time Jimmy Award nominee Samuel Vincent Aubuchon to host nationwide 'Living Room Songwriters Competition,', hopes to spark creativity in midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

Songwriters can submit their songs until April 8th, when they will be evaluated by a panel of preliminary judges to select a Top Four. The winner will then be selected by a star-studded panel of special judges: Natalie Weiss (Emojiland: the Musical, 'Breaking Down the Riffs'), Casey Likes (Almost Famous, 2019 Jimmy Award Finalist), and chart-topping singer/songwriter Anson Seabra.

Prizes include (but not limited to):

A free online session with Broadway's Natalie Weiss

A $75 Visa Gift Card

Distribution of their song to Spotify/Apple Music (if they choose to produce their track).

Submission is open to all genres and all ages! Songwriters can find the submission link HERE.

Deadline is April 8th. Top Four will be announced April 11th, and the winner will be announced via live stream on April 15th.

Samuel Vincent Aubuchon can be found on Apple Music/Spotify (@svaubuchon, www.svaubuchon.com)





