Jim Byk And Shane Marshall Brown Open New Theatrical Publicity Office, The Press Room
Veteran Broadway press agents Jim Byk and Shane Marshall Brown have created The Press Room, a new theatrical and entertainment publicity office now open in New York City. Founders Byk and Brown are joined by publicist Kelly Guiod, who serves as Vice President for the company.
Brown, a senior press agent with Sam Rudy Media Relations, will work with Sam Rudy and with The Press Room concurrently, before joining The Press Room full time in 2019.
The Press Room represents this season's Broadway productions of Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery and King Lear starring Glenda Jackson, the Tony Award-winning The Book of Mormon, and the world premiere of Gloria: A Life. Other clients include The Royal Opera House's Cinema Series for Trafalgar Releasing, Shakespeare's Globe, Michael Morpurgo's critically acclaimed Private Peaceful, the world premiere of Jessica Dickey's The Convent, New York Classical Theatre's 20th anniversary season, and the world premiere of The Unsilent Picture starring Bill Irwin, for Historic Hudson Valley.
Jim Byk has been a Broadway press agent for 28 years, handling over 60 Broadway shows, and 58 Off-Broadway shows. He spent 15 years at Boneau/Bryan-Brown, where his credits included the Broadway publicity campaigns for the Tony Award-winning productions of The Book of Mormon, Proof, Doubt, The History Boys, Red, La Cage aux Folles (2010), The Norman Conquests, and Death of a Salesman (2012). His other credits include Twelfth Night/Richard III and Jerusalem with Mark Rylance; Betrayal with Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz; The River with Hugh Jackman; The Cripple of Inishmaan with Daniel Radcliffe; Lucky Guy with Tom Hanks; Hamlet with Jude Law; Macbeth with Kenneth Branagh; Gypsy with Bernadette Peters; Tom Stoppard's Rock 'n' Roll and Jumpers; The Scottsboro Boys; Mary Stuart; The Seagull; Curtains; Urinetown; and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. His recent credits at Sam Rudy Media Relations included Edward Albee's Three Tall Women, Farinelli and the King with Mark Rylance, Indecent,Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders, The Wooster Group's The B-Side, Early Shaker Spirituals, and A Pink Chair (in Place of a Fake Antique), the Chekhov Project's I Am A Seagull, Shakespeare Globe's The Merchant of Venice with Jonathan Pryce, and the Australian premiere for The Book of Mormon. He has represented Manhattan Theatre Club, Signature Theatre Company (NY and DC), Guthrie Theater, Soulpepper Theatre Company, and Paper Mill Playhouse. He also handled theatre press outreach for the films Birdman, Dreamgirls, Sweeney Todd, Nine, Doubt, and In Bruges. Dance: Stuttgart Ballet, Australian Ballet, MOMIX. With Keith Sherman and Associates he represented the Tony Awards from 1991 through 1996 for CBS and Tony Awards Productions.
Shane Marshall Brown began his career in theatrical publicity in 2005. As a senior press agent at Sam Rudy Media Relations for over six years, he worked on the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton, the long-running Avenue Q at New World Stages, and The Vineyard Theatre. Other credits include Sting's The Last Ship, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Performers, Nicky Silver's The Lyons, Sarah Jones' Tony Award-winning production of Bridge & Tunnel, Blithe Spirit starring Angela Lansbury, Will Ferrell's You're Welcome America, Neil LaBute's Reasons To Be Pretty, Eugene O'Neill's Desire Under the Elms, Chicago, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Sandra Bernhard's Everything Bad and Beautiful, Manuscript, and Williamstown Theater Festival.
Kelly Guiod has been a theater publicist for over 10 years, representing nearly 40 Broadway and more than 60 Off-Broadway productions. She currently represents Gloria: A Life, The Book of Mormon, Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery, and the upcoming production of King Lear starring Glenda Jackson. Past Broadway credits have included Tony Award winners for Best Play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Tony Award winners for Best Revival of a Play Death of a Salesman and Fences, as well as Matilda The Musical, The River by Jez Butterworth, Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway, Twelfth Night/Richard III with Mark Rylance, The Motherf**ker with the Hat, and Waitress. She also worked with the multi-Tony Award-winning Atlantic Theater Company for over a decade, where she had the honor of representing Martin McDonagh's Hangmen, Derren Brown: Secret, The Band's Visit, Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy, Conor McPherson's The Night Alive, Guards at the Taj by Rajiv Joseph, and The Cripple of Inishmaan directed by Garry Hynes, among many others.
