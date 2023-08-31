Jessica Vosk, John Riddle, Sasha Allen & More Join BROADWAY SINGS CELINE DION Encore

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series has announced the partial lineup for the encore performance of its sold-out Broadway Sings Celine Dion concert from last month. On September 12, a starry cast of Broadway performers will belt out completely new arrangements of the hits of the award-winning vocalist, accompanied by an 11-piece orchestra at the beautiful Sony Hall.

New to the lineup are Sasha Allen (Pippin), Bella Coppola (Six), Marcus Paul James (Ain’t Too Proud), Jade Jones (Beauty and the Beast), John Riddle (Phantom of the Opera), and Jessica Vosk (Wicked). Joining the concert’s roster from August will be Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square), Eden Espinosa (Brooklyn), Mia Gerachis (Pretty Woman), Tamika Lawrence (Black No More), Gracie McGraw, Dee Roscioli (Wicked), Stephanie Torns (Waitress), and Eleri Ward (Only Gold).

The show will also feature a performance from cast members of the hit Off-Broadway show Titanique: Courtney Bassett (Great Comet), Dimitri Moïse (Book of Mormon), and Carrie St. Louis (Wicked).

The concert will give tribute to select songs from Celine Dion’s entire discography, including “My Heart Will Go On”, “The Power of Love”, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” and “Tell Him”. The music will be orchestrated, arranged, and music directed by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Broadway Sings Celine Dion is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along). Previous singers honored in the series, created in 2012, include Adele, Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, and Rihanna. For more information about Broadway Sings, including their upcoming Queen & Taylor Swift concerts, visit www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit Click Here. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $40-$110, with a limited number of tickets available for $30 at the door with a valid student ID barring the show is not sold out. All VIP ticket purchasers are guaranteed a seat. General admission seating and student tickets are first come, first served. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.