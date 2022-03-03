Jessica Vosk, Elizabeth Stanley, Heidi Blickenstaff, and More Will Celebrate Maestra Music at AMPLIFY 2022

Maestra Music will hold its second annual concert and community event on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 8 pm. Bringing together Maestra friends and supporters from around the world, Amplify 2022 presented by American Express, will take place both in-person and virtually to raise money and highlight Maestra's programs which provide support, visibility, and community for the women and nonbinary music makers in the theater industry.

Tickets for both the in-person event at (Le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street, NYC) and digital experience with Broadway Unlocked, are on sale now here.

Directed and hosted by Tony Award nominee and Maestra Advisory Board Member Kate Baldwin, this eclectic concert will feature stories, conversations and musical performances from an impressive array of Broadway stars, composers, music directors and more. The evening will include performances from Jessica Vosk, Mikaela Bennett, Bonnie Milligan, Michael Maliakel, Darius de Haas, Grace McLean, Elizabeth Stanley, Heidi Blickenstaff, Bryonha Marie Parham, Lourds Lane, and Kennedy Caughell singing songs from trailblazing composers including Micki Grant, Alanis Morissette, Jeanine Tesori, Shaina Taub and many more.

"It's so thrilling to celebrate the incredible women and nonbinary people who make music in our industry with an in person and online event this year," Kate Baldwin and Georgia Stitt said in a joint statement. "Last year, we pulled off our inaugural concert and community event when Broadway was shut down and gathering together was only virtual. To have the opportunity to highlight composers, musicians and performers who have helped provide community at a time when we needed it most, while raising money and awareness for Maestra's programs, is a real joy."

Music Director Julianne B. Merrill and Associate Music Director Emily Erickson lead a band made up entirely of Maestra members: Merrill (Piano), Yuka Tadano (Bass), Elena Bonomo (Drums), Meghan Doyle (Guitar), Mazz Swift (Violin), Sasha Ono (Cello) and Chris MacDonnell (Tenor Sax).

Tickets to attend Amplify 2022 presented by American Express in-person begin at $50 and are free for those joining virtually. Guests joining virtually will also have the opportunity to purchase VIP tickets for $50, which includes virtual backstage access with some of Broadway's biggest stars. For more information and to register or purchase tickets, click here.