Jessica Phillips Makes Standby Debut in REDWOOD; Menzel Out Due to Illness

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Saturday, February 1st matinee performance of Redwood was canceled due to cast illness. While the evening performance went on as scheduled, Jessica Phillips, who serves as Idina Menzel's standby, performed in Menzel's absence. There is currently no word as to when Menzel is scheduled to return to the show.

In celebration of Phillips's standby debut, Phillips's wife Chelsea Nachman stated in an Instagram story: "I have never been so proud of person in my life," posting video of her first bow and a clip of the performance.

Phillips also posted a video of her first bow and photos from the stage door on her official Instagram account. Watch footage of the bows below!

Redwood, which began previews on January 24th, is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Idina Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.

In addition to Menzel, the cast of Redwood includes Tony Award nominee De’Adre Aziza (Passing Strange), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), and Khaila Wilcoxon (SIX), with Daniel Brackett (Aladdin), Bradley Dean (The Last Ship), Veronica Otim (& Juliet) and Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen).

Redwood is produced on Broadway by Eva Price, Caroline Kaplan and Loudmouth Media. The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Matthew Armentrout (Wig Design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement/Vertical Choreography), Jennifer Weber (Dream Choreography), Tom Kitt (Music Supervision), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Supervision), with Orchestrations and Arrangements by Kate Diaz and Music Direction by Julie McBride. Kenneth Ferrone is Associate Director and Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin.