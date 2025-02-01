REDWOOD Saturday Matinee Performance Cancelled Due to Illness

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to a story on the show's official Instagram account, the Saturday, February 1st matinee performance of Redwood, starring Idina Menzel, has been canceled due to an illness in the cast. Performances are currently scheduled to resume this evening.

Redwood, which began previews on January 24th, is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Idina Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.

In addition to Menzel, the cast of Redwood includes Tony Award nominee De’Adre Aziza (Passing Strange), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), and Khaila Wilcoxon (SIX), with Daniel Brackett (Aladdin), Bradley Dean (The Last Ship), Veronica Otim (& Juliet) and Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen).

Redwood is produced on Broadway by Eva Price, Caroline Kaplan and Loudmouth Media. The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Matthew Armentrout (Wig Design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement/Vertical Choreography), Jennifer Weber (Dream Choreography), Tom Kitt (Music Supervision), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Supervision), with Orchestrations and Arrangements by Kate Diaz and Music Direction by Julie McBride. Kenneth Ferrone is Associate Director and Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin.

Redwood was co-conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions from Menzel. The musical was originally developed and produced by La Jolla Playhouse (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director & Debby Buchholz, Managing Director), where it premiered in 2024 and played a sold-out run.