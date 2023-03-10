Jessica Lee Goldyn and Blake Zelesnikar Announce Engagement

Broadway wedding bells will ring! BroadwayWorld has just learned that performers Jessica Lee Goldyn, currently starring as 'Nini' in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, and Blake Zelesnikar are engaged.

We send our congrats to the happy couple!

Jessica Lee Goldyn has appeared on Broadway in A Chorus Line (playing both Val and Cassie), Finding Neverland, Tuck Everlasting, Hello, Dolly! and on tour in Fosse. She's appeared on TV in "Smash" and in the film Every Little Step.

Zelesnikar has appeared in the national tours of Mean Girls, An American in Paris, The Phantom of the Opera, and Flashdance the Musical.