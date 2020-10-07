Jessica Kirson to Headline DEAR NEW YORK: WE NEED A LAUGH
Comedy Lineup Includes headliner Jessica Kirson.
The John A. Reisenbach Foundation (JAR), an organization dedicated to rebuilding a better and safer New York, is partnering with the Upper West Side's storied Triad Theatre to livestream a 90-minute virtual comedy event, Dear New York: We All Need A Laugh.
The event will take place on Thursday, October 22 at 6:30pm EST to bring attention to and raise funds for New Yorkers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and those who were vulnerable before the pandemic.
Standup comedian Jessica Kirson (HBO's Crashing, The Comedian with Robert DeNiro, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon) will be the headliner for the evening, which will be hosted by Alvin Irby (StandUp NBC Finalist). It also will feature Gina Brillon (new 1 hour special The Floor is Lava now available on Amazon Prime, along with her first one-hour special, Pacifically Speaking, produced by Gabriel Iglesias, StandUp NBC Winner, Comedy Central's Live at Gotham, The Late Show with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!), Vladamir Caamaño (NBC's Superstore, Marvel's Runaways, Top 10 Comics to Watch by Variety, Jimmy Kimmel Live!), and a performance from the Simmer-Downs Improv Group: Ashley Brooke (Ask Me Another on NPR), Steve O'Brien (directed at UCB, written for Comedy Central, performed on MTV), Sarah Ollemache (Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central's Roast Battle and Live at Gotham, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden) and Natasha Vaynblat (Comedy Central, UCB).
The event will be broadcast via Zoom and a link will be sent out 24-hours prior to the event to all who have donated through the GoFundMe page. While there is no set ticket price for the event, in order to receive the livestream link to Dear New York: We All Need A Laugh, a donation to JAR is required. Funds raised will benefit underserved communities in New York City, and support JAR's pandemic relief efforts.
The GoFundMePage is: www.GoFundMe.com/Dear-New-York-We-All-Need-A-Laugh. For more information: https://reisenbachfoundation.org/state-disclosures/.
