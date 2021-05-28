Jesse L. Martin Will Lead Indie Film RE: UNITING

"Rent" star Jesse L. Martin will star opposite his "The Flash" co-star Michelle Harrison in the upcoming indie film "Re: Uniting."

The film follows six best friends from college, now in their 40s, who reconnect for their 25 year reunion weekend. As secrets are revealed, one will force them all to reevaluate their lives, according to Deadline.

Bronwen Smith, Roger Cross, Carmen Moore, and David Lewis round out the rest of the cast currently announced.

Laura Adkin makes her feature directorial debut with the film, which she also wrote and produces.

Martin made his Broadway debut in Timon of Athens, and then performed in The Government Inspector with Lainie Kazan. While employed at the Moondance Diner, he met the playwright Jonathan Larson, who also worked on the restaurant's staff.

In 1996, Larson's musical Rent took the Theatre World by storm, with Martin in the role of gay computer geek/philosophy professor Tom Collins. The 1990s update of Puccini's La BohÃ¨me earned six Drama Desk Awards, five Obie Awards, four Tony Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize. From 1999 to 2008, he played Det. Ed Green on Law & Order.

He had a brief hiatus at the end of the 2004-2005 season while he was filming the movie adaptation of Rent in which he reprised the role of Tom Collins.

Martin's final episode of Law & Order aired April 23, 2008, as he was replaced by Anthony Anderson. Martin returned to NBC a year later, as the co-star of The Philanthropist. In 2012, Martin joined season two of Smash as Scott Nichols.

Martin currently portrays Joe West in the superhero series The Flash. He sits on the board of trustees for the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation.