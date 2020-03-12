Jerry Seinfeld Cancels Performances at the Beacon Theatre
CNN has reported that Jerry Seinfeld has canceled his weekend performances at the Beacon Theatre in New York City due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Read the full story HERE.
Seinfeld said on Instagram, "I am postponing my shows this weekend at @beacontheatre, in NYC, Let's do this another time when we can relax and enjoy it a lot more."
He told fans to "hold onto your tickets" and that he would be announcing new dates for the shows.
"A rescheduled date will be announced shortly," he added. "Refunds if necessary at point of purchase. Sorry for any inconvenience. Stay well."
