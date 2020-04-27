Jerome Robbins Dance Division Accepting Applications for Dance Research Fellowship
The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' Jerome Robbins Dance Division is accepting applications for its fifth class of Dance Research Fellows, generously funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, the Louise Guthman Estate, the Frederick Loewe Foundation and the Committee for the Dance Division. The focus of this year's fellowship is dance and immigration.
Applications for the Dance Research Fellowship must be submitted by May 15, 2020 through the Library's Fellowship Portal, where applicants are invited to create an account and upload a CV and then apply for the Dance Division Fellowships specifically. For more details on application requirements, please visit nypl.org/dance-fellowship.
"The topic of immigration is ever present in the dance community today, but it is also present in dance from its very foundation," said Linda Murray, curator of the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. "We are excited to hear from scholars and dance artists who are interested in engaging in the histories contained within our archive to bring forward narratives for the future of dance."
Created in 2014 to support scholars and practitioners engaged in graduate-level, post-doctoral, and independent research using the Dance Division's unmatched holdings, this program awards a stipend of $7,500 and a research period from July 1 to December 31, 2020 for fellows to complete their work. Each fellow is required to participate in a public symposium on Friday, January 29, 2021 where they will deliver a presentation or performance on the outcome of their research. Previous classes of fellows have explored a diverse range of research topics, including Jerome Robbins, Merce Cunningham, Cambodian dance, the African dance diaspora in NYC and AIDS dance oral histories.
Previous fellows include Malaika Adero, Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung, Ninotchka D. Bennahum, Claire Bishop, Yoshiko Chuma, Emily Coates, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Silas Farley, Jack Ferver & Jeremy Jacob, Robert Greskovic, Triwi Harjito, Joseph Houseal, Julie Lemberger, Alastair Macaulay, Emmanuelle Phuon, Hiie Saumaa, Apollinaire Scherr, Gus Solomons, Jr., Victoria Tennant, Justin Tornow, Preeti Vasudevan, Tara Aisha Willis, Netta Yerushalmy & Elizabeth Zimmer.
The Jerome Robbins Dance Division of The New York Public Library is the largest and most comprehensive archive in the world devoted to the documentation of dance. Chronicling the art of dance in all its forms, the Division acts as much more than a library. It preserves the history of dance by gathering diverse written, visual, and aural resources, and works to ensure the art form's continuity through active documentation and educational programs.
Founded in 1944, the Jerome Robbins Dance Division is the world's largest dance archive with an international and extensive collection that spans seven centuries. We provide a community space for dance professionals, researchers and the general public, offering programs and exhibitions, a dance studio for special projects, educational activities, residencies, fellowships, documentation of performances and oral histories and, of course, dance reference services, all free of charge.
The 2020 Dance Research Fellowships were made possible by the generosity of the Estate of Louise Guthman, the Doris Duke Charitable Trust, the Frederick Loewe Foundation and the Committee for the Jerome Robbins Dance Division.
