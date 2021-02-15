Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Lowndes to Release New Song 'Alive'

Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Lowndes have announced that they will be releasing a new song entitled 'Alive' on February 20th! The pair, who are starring together in the Hallmark Channel Movie "Mix Up in the Mediterranean", which premieres on Saturday, February 20 at 9 p.m. ET, took to Instagram to announce their new collaboration!

You can pre-order 'Alive' HERE!

Mix Up in the Mediterranean is part of Hallmark's Love Ever After series of new movies premiering throughout the month of February in honor of Valentine's Day.

Jordan previously appeared in the Hallmark movie Holly & Ivy in late 2020.

He most recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, and then reprised his role in the Netflix film adaptation of the show.