VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at Jeremy Jordan in Hallmark's MIX UP IN THE MEDITERRANEAN

Jeremy Jordan is returning to your screens with the all new Hallmark movie, Mix Up in the Mediterranean.

The movie is part of Hallmark's Love Ever After series of new movies premiering throughout the month of February in honor of Valentine's Day.

Jordan stars alongside Jessica Lowndes in this film about a small-town cook who pretends to be his big city twin brother during a contest in Malta. But things get complicated when he falls for the woman in charge of the competition.

Mix Up in the Mediterranean premieres on Saturday, February 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

Get a sneak peek of the film here!

Jordan previously appeared in the Hallmark movie Holly & Ivy in late 2020.

He most recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, and then reprised his role in the Netflix film adaptation of the show.

Other Broadway shows include his Tony-nominated starring role in Newsies, playing Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), starring as Tony in West Side Story, and playing leads in Rock of Ages and Waitress.

His film credits include The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick and Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton.

His TV work includes series regulars on CW's "Supergirl", NBC's "Smash" and Disney Channel's "Tangled", and guest starring on "The Flash," "Elementary" and "Law and Order: SVU."