Jeremy Jordan, Solea Pfeiffer, Bobby Conte Thornton & More to Take Part in IN THE LIGHT, A FAUSTIAN TALE Listening Party

On Tuesday June 29th at 5PM ET, Broadway Records will host a virtual listening party in celebration of the June 25th world premiere studio cast recording release of IN THE LIGHT, A Faustian Tale, the new musical with a contemporary spin on the epic Faustus story of greed, power and lust. The party will feature the musical's writing team, Michael Mott and Nathan Wright, and cast members Jeremy Jordan, Solea Pfeiffer, Bobby Conte Thornton, Anne Fraser, Aisha Jackson and others. The party will feature the team discussing the genesis of the show, the recording of the album and the development of new Broadway bound musicals in these times, as well as answering questions from the viewing audience.

The event will be hosted live below!

The album is available Friday June 25th from all major music retailers and BroadwayRecords.com.

IN THE LIGHT, A Faustian Tale features music and lyrics by by Michael Mott (Where The Sky Ends), book by Nathan Wright (Architecting) and Justin Silvestri, orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), and arrangements by Mott and Joshua Zecher-Ross (Be More Chill).

IN THE LIGHT, A Faustian Tale stars Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Bonnie and Clyde) as "Johann Faustus", Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton) as "Gretchen Wagner", Ciara Renée (Frozen) as "Ana Faustus", Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill) as "Valentine Engel", Bobby Conte Thornton (Company, A Bronx Tale) as "The Traveler", Anne Fraser Thomas (Hercules) as "Hilda", Aisha Jackson (Frozen) as "Agnes", Zachary James (The Addams Family) as "Archbishop Peter". The recording's ensemble features Lynn Craig (Lazarus), Derrick Davis (Carousel), Cooper Grodin (Phantom of the Opera tour), Jason Pintar (Titanic tour), Lindsay Rider ("American Idol") and Karla Shook (Tin Pan Alley).

IN THE LIGHT, A Faustian Tale follows Dr. Johann Faustus, an astronomer, who is accused of blasphemy by the Holy Inquisition. Guided by a mysterious being called the Traveler, he flees to the small town of Hertz. There he meets a young scholarly woman named Gretchen, who shares his goals. Gretchen believes Doctor Faustus can use the town to begin a rebellion against the Inquisition. Together, they create a plan to resist its coming and to overthrow the power of the Church. As their plot proceeds, secrets Gretchen has hidden are discovered and Johann's ambition is undermined by his own tormented mind. The Traveler urges the two forward and their dysfunctions entangle, leading to disaster for all.

"What started as a seed of an idea with an old friend in high school has organically developed into something much bigger that its creators could have ever thought possible," said IN THE LIGHT composer Michael Mott. "Through years of development via table readings, presentations and workshops, our little musical originally inspired by Goethe's Faust and Christopher Marlowe's Doctor Faustus, has matured into this gigantic original story about greed, power and lust. It has always been my goal as a composer and lyricist to create the next generation of classic, epic American musical theatre and I believe audiences are hungry for a large, lush, fresh score with timeless yet contemporary sensibilities to be introduced into the musical theatre canon. I could not be more proud of our diverse, insanely talented cast, monstrous orchestra and top class production team that dedicated all of themselves to making sure this recording was the absolute best it could be. After many, many years of development, I am eternally grateful that audiences can now get a taste of IN THE LIGHT, A Faustian Tale through this Highlights Recording."

"When I was first brought to this project 6 years ago, I struggled to connect with the title character, Johann Faustus," said book writer Nathan Wright. "As a playwright, I like to think I write from my heart and gut, but I couldn't find an authentic way into understanding who Johann was. Michael and other collaborators occasionally pointed out similarities between myself and Johann as we were writing, but I didn't see it. It wasn't until we began to talk about Johann's choices as responses to his trauma that I realized what I had been subconsciously creating with my collaborators. I had connected the Inquisition's vilification of Johann's life's work to my own traumatic relationship with religious authority as a Queer man raised Mormon. At first, I was embarrassed by how I hadn't seen it and others had, but as the work has progressed, I now see that this journey of collaborative effort has been very much a journey of personal healing. I'm so grateful for those who welcomed me to this team 6 years ago, and, as Michael says, the musical has now become its own entity. The work of so many has come together to build a new living piece of art. For me, IN THE LIGHT, A Faustian Tale is ultimately about the healing each of us must do to move through our trauma; it is a job none of us can do alone."

IN THE LIGHT, A Faustian Tale Track Listing:

1. Prologue - Jeremy Jordan, Zachary James, Solea Pfeiffer, Lindsay Rider, Ciara Renée & Ensemble

2. Let Go of Me - Jeremy Jordan & Ensemble

3. Behind Closed Doors - Aisha Jackson, Anne Fraser Thomas, Solea Pfeiffer, Antonio Cipriano, Ciara Renée & Ensemble

4. More - Bobby Conte Thornton, Jeremy Jordan

5. She's Not Me - Solea Pfeiffer

6. Tomorrow Begins Today - Antonio Cipriano, Ciara Renée, Jeremy Jordan, Solea Pfeiffer

7. The Man I Know - Ciara Renée

8. Dare To Dream - Solea Pfeiffer, Antonio Cipriano

9. Rise or Fall - Jeremy Jordan, Antonio Cipriano, Lindsay Rider, Bobby Conte Thornton, Solea Pfeiffer, Ciara Renée & Ensemble

10. He Is No Man - Jeremy Jordan & Bobby Conte Thornton

11. Sign, Shake, Spit! - Aisha Jackson, Anne Fraser Thomas, Solea Pfeiffer & Ensemble

12. Catch The Moon - Solea Pfeiffer

13. In The Light - Lindsay Rider, Bobby Conte Thornton, Jeremy Jordan & Ensemble

14. The Man I Know (Reprise) - Ciara Renée, Jeremy Jordan, Zachary James & Solea Pfeiffer

15. Her Embrace - Jeremy Jordan & Ensemble

IN THE LIGHT is produced by Michael Mott, Kim Scharnberg and Joshua Zecher-Ross, and executive produced by Andrea K.W. Brown and Michael Staringer. It is co-produced by Michael Croiter and associate produced by Nathan Wright. The album was edited by Croiter, mixed by Matthias Winter, and mastered by Michael Fossenkemper.

For more information about IN THE LIGHT, A Faustian Tale, visit InTheLightMusical.com.