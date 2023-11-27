Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series

In the continued spirit of Thanksgiving, Prime Video is showing its appreciation to Hazbin Hotel fans by revealing the premiere date for Season One of the highly anticipated adult animated musical comedy.

Episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video beginning January 19, 2024, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Guest stars include Broadway veterans Darren Criss (Saint Peter), Jeremy Jordan (Lucifer Morningstar), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Carmilla Carmine), Patina Miller (Sera), and Jessica Vosk (Lute).

They will join the stacked lineup of previously announced main cast including Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, and Joel Perez. The series will feature original music and lyrics from platinum-certified artist Sam Haft and Emmy-nominated Andrew Underberg.

In true Broadway fashion, Prime Video will be announcing the new guest stars via the marquee at the iconic Pantages Theatre in Hollywood today from 8am - 6pm PT.

Fans can continue to visit here to pre-order special packages that include exclusive Season One merchandise, digital access to the first two episodes before they release on Prime Video, and a virtual Q&A event with Vivienne Medrano and special guests. Early access episodes will be available to stream for a limited time on the A24 App.

Hear Erika Henningsen sing in a new teaser here:

About Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven.

While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 92 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world.

Vivienne Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Joel Kuwahara and Dana Tafoya-Cameron, and Scott Greenberg (Season One) also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by A24 and FOX Entertainment’s Emmy award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.