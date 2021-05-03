Jeremy Jordan, Christine Pedi & More Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - May 3 - May 9

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

May 6 at 8pm ET - Jeremy Jordan: Carry On

Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, known for his powerful voice and provocative storytelling, returns to the stage with his most ambitious and personal performance to date. Equal parts humor and heartache, Carry On takes us deep into Jeremy's new life as a father. Unpacking and attempting to reconcile his own complicated childhood, Jeremy soon discovers there is more to being a parent than he could have ever imagined. Featuring an array of musical styles, as well as some never-before-heard songs, Carry On has been thoughtfully reimagined for the virtual stage after winning multiple awards for its premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below just over a year ago. Featuring musical direction by Benjamin Rauhala.

May 8 at 7pm ET - Marilyn Maye: Broadway, The Maye Way

Marvelous Marilyn Maye returns to her home away from home to premiere a dazzling new show - online. While her annual April engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below is postponed until the club reopens, we mark this legendary singer's 93rd birthday with a virtual performance direct from Broadway's Living Room, filmed the very week of her birthday. In this concert, Marilyn and her world-class jazz trio present Great American Songbook material from Broadway shows. Selected from various starring roles throughout her career, the songs are a tribute to the iconic performer's connection with the music from Broadway's Golden Age. Enjoy a sensational evening of songs and stories with one our greatest cabaret artists.

May 9 at 3pm ET and 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Christine Pedi!

