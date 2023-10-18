Jennifer Simard And Jeff Richmond To Lead HELLO, DOLLY! At Renaissance Theatre

This timeless classic promises to be a musical extravaganza that will leave audiences spellbound.

Oct. 18, 2023

Jennifer Simard And Jeff Richmond To Lead HELLO, DOLLY! At Renaissance Theatre

The Renaissance Theatre has announced that its upcoming production of Hello, Dolly! will be led by two-time Tony nominee Jennifer Simard and Jeff Richmond, the Tony Award-winning composer of Mean Girls the Musical as Dolly Gallagher Levi and Horace Vandergelder.

Under the direction of the accomplished Michael Thomas and the assistance of Nikolas Demers as Assistant Director/Stage Manager, this production boasts a team of creative talents, including Musical Director: Kelly Knowlton, Costume Design: Linda Tursk, Set Design: Jason Kaufman, Choreographer: Caroline Grace Williams, Sound Designer: Aaron Nicolas, and Lighting and Projections: Joseph Burke

"Hello, Dolly!" is one of the most iconic musicals from the Golden Age of Broadway. With a score composed by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, it's a multiple award-winning classic that has captured the hearts of audiences for decades. Based on Thorton Wilder's farce, "The Matchmaker," the musical follows the turn-of-the-20th-century adventures of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a matchmaker extraordinaire. When the wealthy and grumpy Horace Vandergelder seeks her help to find a wife, Dolly's matchmaking skills lead to unexpected twists and turns, ultimately revealing true love.

The unforgettable score includes beloved songs like "It Only Takes a Moment," "Before the Parade Passes By," "Elegance," and, of course, the iconic title song, "Hello, Dolly!" This production is set to continue the legacy of one of Broadway's longest-running shows, which starred luminaries like Carol Channing on Broadway and Barbra Streisand in the film adaptation. The 2017 Tony Award-winning revival featured Bette Midler, David Hyde-Pierce, and Jennifer Simard, who will star in the Renaissance Theatre's production.

Renaissance Artistic Director Michael Thomas expressed his excitement about the upcoming production, saying, "We are so excited to host the brightest stars of Broadway, Jennifer Simard and Jeff Richmond, in our production of 'Hello, Dolly.' It not only allows our actors to learn from and collaborate with these seasoned performers, but it also shines a spotlight on the caliber of work we do at the Renaissance Theatre. I can guarantee that this classic musical comedy will absolutely delight our audiences."

The production will feature a mix of Renaissance veterans and newcomers, including Jacob Sustersic, Leah Gesouras, Emily Bare, Joe Trolian, Mindy Tishue, Noah Casner, Caroline Grace Williams, along with Shauna Davis, Dru Loman, Dre'lan Evans, and Bobby Morrow.

Don't miss the chance to experience this Broadway classic brought to life by an exceptional cast and creative team. Tickets for "Hello, Dolly!" are available for purchase through the Renaissance Theatre website at Click Here or by contacting the box office at 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield or by phone at 419.522.2726.

The Renaissance Theatre is a historic theater located in Mansfield, Ohio, known for its commitment to delivering high-quality performing arts experiences to the community. The Park National Bank Broadway Series is a highlight of the theater's annual programming, bringing the magic of Broadway to Mansfield audiences.




