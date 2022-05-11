Jennifer Lopez to Produce Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Limited Series

Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions is set to partner with Concord Theatricals and Skydance TV for a new limited series based on Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Rachel Shukert, who recently created the Baby-Sitter's Club on Netflix, will adapt the musical for television. The new adaption is being described as a "fresh take" on the musical.

As previously reported, the project is the first in a deal with Lopez, Skydance Entertainment, and Concord Theatricals, in which new screen projects will be adapted using Concord's library, which includes all work from Rodgers & Hammerstein's repertoire.

Concord's non-Rodgers-and-Hammerstein musical theatre holdings also include Wizard of Oz, A Chorus Line, Hello Dolly, Bye Bye Birdie, Dreamgirls, Hair and Gypsy.

Under the deal, Lopez will star in at least one of the screen adaptations.

"Our partnership with Skydance and Nuyorican on this project is the first step of many towards our collective goal of championing timeless classics for a new generation and Rachel is the perfect voice to expand upon this story in a contemporary way," Sophia Dilley, Senior Vice President of Development and Production at Concord Originals, stated.

Originally created for the screen in 1957, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella showcases some of the songwriting duo's most iconic tunes, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," and "Ten Minutes Ago." Subsequent television broadcasts were aired in 1965 and 1997, starring Lesly Ann Warren and Brandy Norwood, respectively.

The musical made its Broadway debut in 2013 with a Tony-nominated book by Douglas Carter Bean. The production starred Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Harriet Harris, Victoria Clarke, and more.