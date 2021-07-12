Jennifer Lopez Teams With Concord Theatricals to Adapt Rodgers & Hammerstein Musicals for the Screen

Jennifer Lopez, Skydance Entertainment, and Concord Theatricals have entered into a deal to produce musical theatre projects for the screen!

Concord's catalog includes all work from Rodgers & Hammerstein's repertoire, according to The Hollywood Reporter. One of the projects in the works is a TV series adaptation of Oklahoma.

Under the deal, Lopez will star in at least one of the screen adaptations.

"Musicals were a part of the tapestry of my childhood," Lopez said. "We're so excited to begin our association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them to life in new ways for a new generation."

"Jennifer Lopez is an international icon in every sense of the word, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Concord to partner with such a creative powerhouse," said Skydance TV president Bill Bost. "Skydance aims to create stories that appeal to audiences around the globe, and Jennifer is the perfect partner to reimagine these beloved, classic musicals for a twenty-first century audience."

Concord's non-Rodgers-and-Hammerstein musical theatre holdings also include Wizard of Oz, A Chorus Line, Hello Dolly, Bye Bye Birdie, Dreamgirls, Hair and Gypsy. BroadwayWorld will update when we find out more specific details about more specific adaptations.