Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis & More Win NAACP Image Awards - Full List of Winners!

Angela Bassett was honored with the Entertainer of the Year Award. She also won Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for 9-1-1 and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Loretta Devine won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in P-Valley (Starz).

Jennifer Hudson won Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble for The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Viola Davis won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in The Woman King.

Keke Palmer won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture for her work in Lightyear.

Queen Latifah also opened the show with a performance of "I'm Gonna Live Til I Die."

54th NAACP Image Award Winners

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Angela Bassett

OUTSTANDING SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY

@KevOnStage - Kevin Fredericks

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer - The Neighborhood (CBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

P-Valley (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Nicco Annan - P-Valley (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett - 9-1-1 (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Cliff "Method Man" Smith - Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Loretta Devine - P-Valley (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Morris Chestnut - The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts (ABC)

Outstanding Talk Series

Sherri (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Children's Program

Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Ja'Siah Young - Raising Dion (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Jennifer Hudson - The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Tabitha Brown - Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Glynn Turman - Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Animated Series

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Kyla Pratt - The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama

Between The Scenes - The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Short Form Series - Reality/Nonfiction

Daring Simone Biles (Snap)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Keith David - From Scratch (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Nia Long - The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding New Artist

Coco Jones - ICU (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Male Artist

Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe) (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé - Renaissance (Columbia Records/ Parkwood Entertainment)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Kingdom Book One - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Inspiration)

Outstanding International Song

No Woman No Cry - Tems (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

Lift Me Up - Rihanna (Roc Nation/Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Album

Renaissance - Beyoncé (Parkwood/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By - Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan (Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

Positive - Erica Campbell (My Block Inc.)

Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental

JID014 (Jazz is Dead) - Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal

Legacy - Adam Blackstone

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

Cuff It - Beyoncé (Columbia Record/ Parkwood Entertainment)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

Hotel Lobby - Quavo, Takeoff (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Silk Sonic - Love's Train (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid - Call Me Every Day (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

LITERARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

Take My Hand - Dolen Perkins-Valdez (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work - Non-Fiction

Finding Me - Viola Davis (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen - George McCalman (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/ Autobiography

Scenes from My Life - Michael K. Williams, Jon Sternfeld (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration - Tracey Lewis-Giggetts (Gallery/Simon and Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness - Robin Coste Lewis (Alfred A. Knopf)

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

Stacey's Remarkable Books - Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (HarperCollins - Balzer + Bray)

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

Cookies & Milk - Shawn Amos (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Will Smith - Emancipation (Apple)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis - The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tenoch Huerta - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

The Inspection (A24)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Bantú Mama (ARRAY)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Jalyn Hall - TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture

Keke Palmer - Lightyear (Walt Disney Studios)

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

Dear Mama... (Film Independent)

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

More Than I Want To Remember (MTV Entertainment Studios)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Ericka Nicole Malone - Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story (Hulu)

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Civil (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

Everything's Gonna be All White (Showtime)

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Brittani Nichols - Abbott Elementary - "Student Transfer" (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Marissa Jo Cerar - Women of the Movement - "Episode 101" (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Scott Mescudi (Story By), Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams - Entergalactic (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Angela Barnes - Atlanta - "The Homeliest Little Horse" (FX)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul - "Axe and Grind" (AMC)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Anton Cropper - Fantasy Football (Paramount+)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Reginald Hudlin - Sidney (Apple TV+)

PODCAST CATEGORIES

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

Beyond the Scenes - The Daily Show (Central Productions, LLC)

Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast

Therapy for Black Girls (Therapy for Black Girls)

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

LeVar Burton Reads (SiriusXM's Stitcher Studios)

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

Two Funny Mamas (Mocha Podcasts Network)

COSTUME DESIGN, MAKE-UP & HAIRSTYLING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film)

Ruth Carter - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film)

Debi Young, Sandra Linn, Ngozi Olandu Young, Gina Bateman - We Own This City (HBO Max)

Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film)

Camille Friend - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

