Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis & More Win NAACP Image Awards - Full List of Winners!
The awards were hosted by Queen Latifah.
Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and more have won NAACP Image Awards.
Angela Bassett was honored with the Entertainer of the Year Award. She also won Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for 9-1-1 and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Loretta Devine won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in P-Valley (Starz).
Jennifer Hudson won Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble for The Jennifer Hudson Show.
Viola Davis won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in The Woman King.
Keke Palmer won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture for her work in Lightyear.
Queen Latifah also opened the show with a performance of "I'm Gonna Live Til I Die." Watch the performance and check out the complete list of winners below!
54th NAACP Image Award Winners
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Angela Bassett
OUTSTANDING SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY
@KevOnStage - Kevin Fredericks
TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Cedric The Entertainer - The Neighborhood (CBS)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Outstanding Drama Series
P-Valley (Starz)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Nicco Annan - P-Valley (Starz)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett - 9-1-1 (FOX)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Cliff "Method Man" Smith - Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Loretta Devine - P-Valley (Starz)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Morris Chestnut - The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts (ABC)
Outstanding Talk Series
Sherri (Syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Studios)
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Children's Program
Tab Time (YouTube Originals)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Ja'Siah Young - Raising Dion (Netflix)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Jennifer Hudson - The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Tabitha Brown - Tab Time (YouTube Originals)
Outstanding Guest Performance
Glynn Turman - Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Outstanding Animated Series
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Kyla Pratt - The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)
Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama
Between The Scenes - The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Short Form Series - Reality/Nonfiction
Daring Simone Biles (Snap)
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Keith David - From Scratch (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Nia Long - The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)
RECORDING CATEGORIES
Outstanding New Artist
Coco Jones - ICU (Def Jam Recordings)
Outstanding Male Artist
Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe) (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé - Renaissance (Columbia Records/ Parkwood Entertainment)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
Kingdom Book One - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Inspiration)
Outstanding International Song
No Woman No Cry - Tems (Def Jam Recordings)
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
Lift Me Up - Rihanna (Roc Nation/Def Jam Recordings)
Outstanding Album
Renaissance - Beyoncé (Parkwood/Columbia Records)
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By - Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan (Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
Positive - Erica Campbell (My Block Inc.)
Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental
JID014 (Jazz is Dead) - Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge
Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal
Legacy - Adam Blackstone
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
Cuff It - Beyoncé (Columbia Record/ Parkwood Entertainment)
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
Hotel Lobby - Quavo, Takeoff (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Silk Sonic - Love's Train (Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Chris Brown feat. Wizkid - Call Me Every Day (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)
LITERARY CATEGORIES
Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction
Take My Hand - Dolen Perkins-Valdez (Penguin Random House)
Outstanding Literary Work - Non-Fiction
Finding Me - Viola Davis (HarperCollins Publishers)
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen - George McCalman (HarperCollins Publishers)
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/ Autobiography
Scenes from My Life - Michael K. Williams, Jon Sternfeld (Penguin Random House)
Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional
Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration - Tracey Lewis-Giggetts (Gallery/Simon and Schuster)
Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry
To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness - Robin Coste Lewis (Alfred A. Knopf)
Outstanding Literary Work - Children
Stacey's Remarkable Books - Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (HarperCollins - Balzer + Bray)
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
Cookies & Milk - Shawn Amos (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Motion Picture
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Will Smith - Emancipation (Apple)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis - The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tenoch Huerta - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
The Inspection (A24)
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Bantú Mama (ARRAY)
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Jalyn Hall - TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Wendell & Wild (Netflix)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture
Keke Palmer - Lightyear (Walt Disney Studios)
Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)
Dear Mama... (Film Independent)
Outstanding Short Form (Animated)
More Than I Want To Remember (MTV Entertainment Studios)
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Ericka Nicole Malone - Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story (Hulu)
DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
Civil (Netflix)
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
Everything's Gonna be All White (Showtime)
WRITING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Brittani Nichols - Abbott Elementary - "Student Transfer" (ABC)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Marissa Jo Cerar - Women of the Movement - "Episode 101" (ABC)
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Scott Mescudi (Story By), Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams - Entergalactic (Netflix)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
DIRECTING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Angela Barnes - Atlanta - "The Homeliest Little Horse" (FX)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul - "Axe and Grind" (AMC)
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Anton Cropper - Fantasy Football (Paramount+)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Reginald Hudlin - Sidney (Apple TV+)
PODCAST CATEGORIES
Outstanding News and Information Podcast
Beyond the Scenes - The Daily Show (Central Productions, LLC)
Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast
Therapy for Black Girls (Therapy for Black Girls)
Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast
LeVar Burton Reads (SiriusXM's Stitcher Studios)
Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast
Two Funny Mamas (Mocha Podcasts Network)
COSTUME DESIGN, MAKE-UP & HAIRSTYLING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film)
Ruth Carter - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film)
Debi Young, Sandra Linn, Ngozi Olandu Young, Gina Bateman - We Own This City (HBO Max)
Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film)
Camille Friend - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Watch Queen Latifah's performance here:
