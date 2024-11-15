Jennifer Hudson Shares Holiday Bonus Track 'Let There Be Joy'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



History’s youngest female EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson delivers the perfect Holiday gift with “Let There Be Joy” the exclusive bonus track off her Interscope Records debut, The Gift of Love.

“Let There Be Joy”, the inspiring anthem will also serve as the official theme song for Hallmark Channel’s iconic Countdown to Christmas and featured prominently throughout the 15th anniversary celebration of the holiday programming event. Hudson announced the news earlier this week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, view the show clip HERE.

The Holiday track arrives just in time as Hudson is scheduled to perform at the 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and CBS’ annual “Home For The Holidays” special airing December 20th.

The festivities will continue with The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience, which launches on November 24 at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. This special series of performances will also bring the two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer to The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. Visit JenniferHudson.world for additional information.

The Gift of Love includes “Carol of the Bells,” featuring The Joy, a South African quintet known for their blend of traditional Zulu music and modern a cappella. Hudson also collaborates with fellow GRAMMY® Award winner Common for the original song “Almost Christmas” and, to fans’ delight, finally records her stunning take on “Hallelujah.” Ryan Tedder served as Executive Producer of the album and produced several tracks. Hudson additionally teamed with producers David Foster, Greg Phillinganes, Kirk Franklin, James Poyser, Fede Vindver, Peer Åström; and co-writers including Michael Pollack and J Kash.

The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience

November 24 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

December 13 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

December 18 Los Angeles, CA Walt Disney Concert Hall

December 21 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau

December 22 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau

About Jennifer Hudson:

From humble beginnings, Hudson began singing in a small Chicago church where, week after week, she brought the congregation to its feet. From there, she’s gone on to become the youngest female EGOT winner in history. Hudson earned an Oscar for her role as “Effie” in the 2007 smash hit Dreamgirls, an adaptation of the Broadway musical. It was the first of many film roles, which have included the lead in the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, which she executive produced.

Hudson won a GRAMMY for Best R&B Album for her 2008 self-titled debut. Her sophomore album, I Remember Me, followed in 2011 and debuted in the upper reaches of the Billboard 200 like its predecessor. 2014’s JHUD contained the GRAMMY-nominated “It’s Your World,” “Walk It Out” and “I Still Love You.”

She made her Broadway debut as Shug Avery in 2015 in the Tony award-winning production of John Doyle’s re-imagination of “The Color Purple.” Hudson earned her second GRAMMY award when the accompanying album took honors for Best Musical Theater Album. In 2022, she won a Tony Award as co-producer on “A Strange Loop,” which was named Best Musical.

Hudson has also had a prominent television career. She earned an Emmy Award for her role as executive producer of the short VR film, “Baba Yaga.” In this modern adaptation of a classic fairytale, Hudson voiced the role of Forest, alongside Kate Winslet, Glenn Close, and Daisy Ridley. Her one-hour nationally syndicated talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” debuted in 2022 and has been honored with a total of ten Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

Photo Credit: Greg Swales