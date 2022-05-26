Jennifer Holliday & Loretta Devine to Talk DREAMGIRLS on FRIDAY NIGHT VIBES

Jennifer Holliday and Loretta Devine will sit down on tomorrow's episode of Friday Night Vibes to discuss their experience working on "Dreamgirls" with Tiffany Haddish and co-host Deon Cole.

Additionally, super fan Diimond Meeks will perform "And I Am Telling You" on the episode.

The episode, which will help kickoff a broadcast of the 2006 "Dreamgirls" film, will air Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.

Holliday and Devine starred in the original 1981 Broadway production of the hit musical, as Effie White and Lorell Robinson, respectively.

Based upon the show business aspirations and successes of R&B acts such as The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown, Jackie Wilson, and others, the musical follows the story of a young female singing trio from Chicago, Illinois called "The Dreams", who become music superstars.

It was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical, and won six. It was later adapted into a motion picture from DreamWorks and Paramount Pictures in 2006.

"Friday Night Vibes™," is back for a new season with more movies, more comedy, more guests and more Tiffany and Deon! This Friday night movie block is TBS' home for feel-good comedies and action-packed blockbusters while also spotlighting culturally significant storytelling from diverse voices.

Holliday's show-stopping, heart-wrenching performance of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" in the hit musical "Dreamgirls" made her a household name and introduced her big, soulful voice to the world. Her portrayal of Effie Melody White, a role she co-created, earned her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, a Drama Desk Award, a Theatre World Award and a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Performance.

Holliday has also been seen on Broadway in the musicals "Your Arms Too Short to Box With God," "Grease" as Teen Angel, "Chicago" as Matron "Mama" Morton and, most recently, as Shug Avery in the Tony-winning revival of "The Color Purple." She will return to the role of Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago on June 9.

A recording artist with seven studio albums to her name, Holliday earned a second Grammy Award in 1985 for Best Inspirational Performance, Gospel. In July, fans saw the power of her spiritual performance when she sang the hymn "Only What You Do for Christ Will Last" and "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" to honor late Congressman John Lewis at his funeral service.

Loretta Devine is an actress and singer. She is known for her roles on stage and in television and film. She is best known for roles including Lorrell Robinson in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, the long-suffering Gloria Matthews in the film Waiting to Exhale, and her recurring role as Adele Webber on the medical drama Grey's Anatomy, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2011.