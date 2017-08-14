Jenna Ushkowitz, Jay Armstrong Johnson and More Featured on Michael Mott's ABANDONED HEART Album

Broadway Records today announced that Michael Mott's ABANDONED HEART will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, September 15, 2017. The album is currently available for pre-order on iTunes, www.MichaelMott.net and www.BroadwayRecords.com.

ABANDONED HEART offers a variety of feel good pop, anthemic soul and introspective ballads featuring vocals by some of Broadway, television and film's most celebrated talents. The LP is co-produced by Mott and Rich Matthew and follows the success of Mott's debut album, WHERE THE SKY ENDS, also released by Grammy-winning label, Broadway Records in 2014.

"This album has been a true labor of love and I am ecstatic to finally release this new material into the world," says Mott. "It has been three years since my first studio album and I have grown so much as a person and artist. Working on ABANDONED HEART has helped me find my own individual voice and point of view as a writer and singer. It was my goal to make a feel-good pop album featuring my friends from the stage and screen and it was so inspiring to work with these phenomenal vocalists and tailor each song to their individual styles and personalities. My producer, Rich Matthew, made all of these songs come to life with his brilliant production and it was an honor to work with Grammy and Emmy Award Winner, Jack Miele, who served as our mixing consultant and mastered the whole record. I am also so thankful to team up once again with Van Dean and Broadway Records who have been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout the making and release of this album. I cannot wait for the world to hear!"

Track List:

1. Love In Stereo - Michael Mott

2. So Relentless - Brian Justin Crum

3. Minefield of Love - Jenna Ushkowitz

4. Gold - Jay Armstrong Johnson

5. Not Your Fairytale - KACEY VELAZQUEZ

6. Complicated - Eric LaJuan Summers

7. Single City - Loren Allred

8. Abandoned Heart (Interlude) - Michael Mott

9. Genuine (It's Real) - Natalie Weiss

10. More Than Me - Shayna Steele

11. Breathless - Hannah Zazzaro

12. My Favorite Color - Jennifer Damiano & Andy Mientus

13. The Wild Ones - Crystal Monee Hall

14. Get Up On My Feet - Michael Mott

ABANDONED HEART will receive an album release concert on Monday, October 9 in NYC. Location and ticket information will be announced soon.

Michael Mott is a composer, lyricist, singer, actor and voice teacher living in NYC. Born and raised in New Hartford, New York, Michael graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Musical Theatre Performance. After graduating, he moved to New York City and enjoyed a successful career performing in numerous Off-Broadway, regional and national touring shows. In 2012 he decided to shift his focus to writing and was accepted into the prestigious BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Writer's Workshop. He has since been named one of Playbill's "Contemporary Musical Theatre Songwriters You Should Know."

Michael's debut album, Where The Sky Ends, is a compilation album of his original theatre, jazz and pop music performed by some of the best singers on Broadway, co-produced by Mott and legendary orchestrator/ producer, Kim Scharnberg. The LP has been referred to as "a masterpiece" by Broadway World and was released by Grammy Award Winning label, Broadway Records on June 17, 2014. Due to popular demand, Where The Sky Ends: The Dance Remixes was released by the same label on October 14, 2014 and spawned the popular dance track, Gone (Julian Marsh Ethereal Mix). In 2016 he composed a Christmas single for Broadway star, Laura Osnes, co-produced by Mott, Scharnberg and Jeremy Roberts. Christmas, Will You Stay? was released digitally on his own label, Motta Music, on December 6, 2016.

Mr. Mott has had the great fortune of working with some of the best singers in the business both in the recording studio and on stage in his touring show, Michael Mott & Friends. His collaborations include TONY Award Nominees Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Jennifer Damiano, Orfeh, Sierra Boggess, Zachary Levi, Jenna Ushkowitz, Andy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Adrienne Warren, Justin Guarini, Brian Justin Crum, Shayna Steele, James Snyder, Jackie Burns, Mitch Jarvis, Michael Lanning, Marissa McGowan, Crystal Monee Hall, Loren Allred, Natalie Weiss, Teal Wicks, Jason Gotay, Ryan Silverman and countless others. As composer/ lyricist, Mr. Mott's original musicals include In The Light (book by Nathan Wright and Justin Silvestri), The Don (book by Corey Skaggs) and Lucifer (co-lyricist, Mike Squillante, book by Corey Skaggs). He co-conceived and composed music to the original ten minute musical, Riding Out The Storm, written with lyricist and librettist, Christine Toy Johnson. Additionally, he has written and recorded several stand alone pop/ R&B/ top 40 songs, available upon request. Twitter/ Instagram: @Michael_Mott | Web: www.MichaelMott.net?

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is one of the preeminent theatrical record labels to produce original cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), Allegiance and Disaster! among others. Recent releases include Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief, The Visit, Doctor Zhivago, Side Show (2014 revival), Bonnie & Clyde, Big Fish and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 BELOW" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Frank Wildhorn and Friends, Micky Dolenz and many others. Most recently, Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) as a response to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. The all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love" (recorded at NYC's Avatar Studios on Wednesday, June 15, 2016) has been downloaded more than 65k times and raised over $100k to date and counting, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the GLBT Center of Central Florida. Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes song chart in its first week of release and broke into the Billboard Top 100 with no commercial radio play. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

