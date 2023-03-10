Jenna Ortega In Talks to Join BEETLEJUICE Sequel

Jenna Ortega is in talks to reunite with Tim Burton on the Beetlejuice sequel.

Deadline reports that Ortega is in early talks to play Lydia's daughter in Beetlejuice 2. Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are also expected to return as Beetlejuice and Lydia, respectively, with Burton at the helm.

Production is aiming to begin in late May or early June in London. However, a budget for the film has not yet been set.

It has not yet been revealed if other original film cast members Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O'Hara, or Jeffrey Jones will return for the sequel.

Directed by Burton and distributed by Warner Bros., BEELTLEJUICE revolved around a recently deceased young couple who become ghosts haunting their former home and an obnoxious, devious "bio-exorcist" named Beetlejuice from the underworld who tries to scare away the new inhabitants permanently.

In 2019, a musical adaptation of Beetlejuice opened on Broadway starring Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kelvin Moon Loh, and more.

Beetlejuice had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and Tony Awards appearance, the box office exploded, making it the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season.

Beetlejuice's Tony Awards performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 4,052,427 views. Beetlejuice became a sensation with fans everywhere including on Tiktok, which lead to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record.

The smash hit musical Beetlejuice played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. It then re-opened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022, where is continued to play 313 regular performances, for a total of 679 Broadway performances.

Jenna Ortega recently was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the title role in Tim Burton's Wednesday on Netflix. She has also been seen on screen in Netflix's You and the recent Scream movies. She appeared on the New York stage as an alternate in the New York Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes in 2016. She is the host of tomorrow's episode of Saturday Night Live.