Jenna Coleman, Denise Gough And David Morrissey To Star In Virtual Play Readings For Charity

UK-based professional membership platform CurtainCall, in partnership with US-based non-profit organisation Apples and Oranges Arts, have announced a project to produce live virtual theatre performances.

Each project will provide paid work for key creatives and technicians in new digital stage jobs. These are not just script-in-hand recitations, the creatives and technicians will help create one-off live productions that will be presented and streamed through video conferencing platform, Zoom.

The first series will feature cast members including Jenna Coleman (Victoria, Doctor Who), David Morrissey (Hangmen, Britannia, The Walking Dead), and Denise Gough (Olivier Award winner), and will raise money for nominated charity, The Felix Project.

CurtainCall, which is one of two companies currently on the Broadway Tech Accelerator program, will produce The Remote Read, and invites technicians and creatives who are interested in being involved to apply directly through the platform www.curtaincallonline.com/jobs

Co-founder of CurtainCall, Matt Humphrey said: "At a time when the whole world is consuming content, yet studios and theatres across the globe have shut down, we wanted to get talented creatives and technicians working together again. Our community is passionate about collaborating on creative projects, and The Remote Read is going to help them do just that."

Co-founder of CurtainCall, John Schwab said: ""It is through telling stories that we connect with our fellow professionals, and audiences. These unprecedented circumstances have dictated and constrained traditional methods of doing this. We're excited to explore new ways to bring storytelling to as many people in the best, most innovative way possible."

Founder of Apples & Oranges, Tim Kashani said: "As we all embrace virtual connections as a way to feed our artistic spirit, I thank and support all in our community working to light a spark of joy in these challenging times."





