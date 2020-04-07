Jenna Coleman, Denise Gough And David Morrissey To Star In Virtual Play Readings For Charity
UK-based professional membership platform CurtainCall, in partnership with US-based non-profit organisation Apples and Oranges Arts, have announced a project to produce live virtual theatre performances.
Each project will provide paid work for key creatives and technicians in new digital stage jobs. These are not just script-in-hand recitations, the creatives and technicians will help create one-off live productions that will be presented and streamed through video conferencing platform, Zoom.
The first series will feature cast members including Jenna Coleman (Victoria, Doctor Who), David Morrissey (Hangmen, Britannia, The Walking Dead), and Denise Gough (Olivier Award winner), and will raise money for nominated charity, The Felix Project.
CurtainCall, which is one of two companies currently on the Broadway Tech Accelerator program, will produce The Remote Read, and invites technicians and creatives who are interested in being involved to apply directly through the platform www.curtaincallonline.com/jobs
Co-founder of CurtainCall, Matt Humphrey said: "At a time when the whole world is consuming content, yet studios and theatres across the globe have shut down, we wanted to get talented creatives and technicians working together again. Our community is passionate about collaborating on creative projects, and The Remote Read is going to help them do just that."
Co-founder of CurtainCall, John Schwab said: ""It is through telling stories that we connect with our fellow professionals, and audiences. These unprecedented circumstances have dictated and constrained traditional methods of doing this. We're excited to explore new ways to bring storytelling to as many people in the best, most innovative way possible."
Founder of Apples & Oranges, Tim Kashani said: "As we all embrace virtual connections as a way to feed our artistic spirit, I thank and support all in our community working to light a spark of joy in these challenging times."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Andrea Bocelli Will Stream A Live Performance From The Duomo In Milan On Easter Sunday
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)
Broadway Jukebox: Get Whipped Into Shape with 50 Songs for a Broadway Workout!
Feeling on your own and wishing you were somehow outside again? Let us help! Stretch your muscles and get your heart pumping with our specially curate... (read more)
PHOTO: Corey Cott and Brother Casey Shave Their Heads For Charity
Broadway's Corey Cott and his brother, Riverdale's Casey Cott, have shaved their heads for charity!... (read more)