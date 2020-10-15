Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy Talk DIVAS FOR DEMOCRACY and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

They also talked about the importance of voting and more!

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

On October 14, he chatted with Broadway couple Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy about Divas For Democracy: United We Slay, which streams this Sunday, October 18 (8pm).

"We couldn't believe our luck that we were included," Colella said about the performance. "We get to sing 'I Will Never Leave You' from Side Show. I really feel like I've made it. Once a drag queen lip-syncs to something you're singing, you've made it."

They talked about how Marti Gould Cummings is one of the drag queens they were paired up with.

"I'm a huge fan of Marti's and I think it's so sweet that we ended up being paired with him" Kennedy said.

"We got a little sneak peek of what it's going to be," Colella said. "Hold on to your hats."

They went on to talk about the importance of the event, and the message it is bringing to the world.

"1 in 5 LGBTQIA people are not registered to vote, so there are like 100 million people in our community that did not vote in the 2016 election," Colella said. "That's a huge number. So we're coming together to entertain, to engage folks, to inspire them to get involved. We want to let our community know that we have a huge voice. If we all join together and we use it, we can get the outcome that we want."

Watch the full interview here.

Divas for Democracy streams exclusively on StageIt, October 18th, 2020 at 8 PM EST. Tickets are "donate what you can" with a minimum $5 donation, with optional "tipping" for additional donations. All proceeds benefit Drag Out The Vote's get-out-the-vote efforts in 2020 and beyond.

Broadway Divas include Tony Award winners Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show), Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon), Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), and Annaleigh Ashford (You Can't Take It With You, Kinky Boots), along with Broadway favorites Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Eden Espinosa (Wicked), Tony nominee Jenn Collela (Come From Away), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman, Waitress), Tamika Lawrence (Come From Away, If/Then), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Our Lady J, and the legendary three-time Tony recipient Chita Rivera.

Drag Divas include stars of RuPaul's Drag Race such as Alaska (All Stars Season 2 winner), Jinkx Monsoon (Season 5 winner), Jujubee (All Stars 5 finalist), Valentina, Peppermint, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Shuga Cain, Honey Davenport, Drag Out The Vote National Co-chairs Brita Filter and Marti Gould Cummings, and Pixie Aventura.

Celebrities slated to appear include Grammy and Tony Award winner Cyndi Lauper, RuPaul's Drag Race's Michelle Visage, multiple Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Hairspray), Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Bianca Del Rio (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 winner), Shangela (HBO's We're Here), Cheyenne Jackson (Xanadu, All Shook Up), Mila Jam, and Academy Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Allison Janney (9 to 5, Six Degrees of Separation).

