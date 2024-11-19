Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BOOP! The Musical has found its cast! BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Broadway production will be led by Jasmine Amy Rogers in the title role, who led the cast in its world premiere production in Chicago last year.

The rest of the principal cast will also transfer from the Chicago pre-Broadway run last year, including Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber (Pudgy the Dog), and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Read the reviews for the Chicago run of BOOP! The Musical here. Check out photos and video footage here.

Previews for BOOP! The Musical will begin on March 11, 2025 at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, ahead of an official opening on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots) brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster (“You’re The Inspiration,” “I Will Always Love You”), Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly’s Last Jam) and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

Director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell said “I am over the moon that our Chicago principal cast will be joining us on the journey to Broadway. Everyone embodies the infectious positive spirit of Betty Boop, and I can’t wait to get back in the rehearsal room to bring BOOP! to Broadway.”

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

The design and creative team for BOOP! The Musical includes Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me), scenic design; Three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot), costume design; Philip S. Rosenberg (Mrs. Doubtfire), lighting design; Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (MJ: The Musical), sound design; Tony Award-winner Finn Ross (Back to the Future), projection design; Emmy Award-winner Sabana Majeed (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), hair and wig design; Michael Clifton (Gypsy), makeup design; OBIE Award-winner Skylar Fox (Once Upon a Mattress), illusions design; The Huber Marionettes (Suspended Animation), marionette design; Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters (A Wonderful World), music supervision and arrangements; Three-time Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Orchestrations; Rick Fox (The Who’s TOMMY), music director; and Tony Award- nominee Zane Mark (A Wonderful World), dance music arrangements. Casting is by Tara Rubin, CSA and Kevin Metzger, CSA. DB Bonds is Associate Director, Rachelle Rak and Jon Rua are Associate Choreographers, and General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.

BOOP! The Musical premiered at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre November 19 through December 24, 2023, opening December 6, 2023. BOOP! The Musical is based on the characters created by Max Fleischer.