Review Roundup: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Opens Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago

The musical will run through December 24 before later transferring to Broadway.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

Get ready for Betty! BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical has officially opened its pre-Broadway run in Chicago at the CIBC Theatre. The reviews are coming in now. Find out what the critics are saying about the show below!

Performances will run through December 24 only.

The cast is led by Jasmine Amy Rogers Mean Girls national tour) as the titular cartoon icon, Betty Boop, alongside Tony Award®-winner Faith Prince as Valentina (Guys and Dolls, “Monarch”), Ainsley Anthony Melham as Dwayne (Aladdin), Erich Bergen as Raymond (Jersey Boys, “Madam Secretary”), Stephen DeRosa as Grampy (“Boardwalk Empire”), Angelica Hale as Trisha (“America’s Got Talent” finalist), Phillip Huber (Being John Malkovich), and Anastacia McCleskey as Carol (Caroline or Change).

Read the reviews for BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical below!

Chris Jones, The Chicago Tribune: Rogers, though, already is the complete Broadway package: a stellar vocalist for the lush score by David Foster and Susan Birkenhead, a subtle comedic natural when it comes to Bob Martin’s book and, above all, a warm-centered and vulnerable performer who humanizes the central character in a show that has yet to sufficiently surround her with sufficient truth for this director and choreographer’s signature emotional trajectory to achieve all it could. Mitchell is a talent scout of formidable talent and Rogers is a discovery neither he or Broadway will soon forget.


