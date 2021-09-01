Jane Krakowski Joins NBC's ANNIE LIVE! as Lily St. Regis

Jane Krakowski is back at NBC starring as the larger-than-life Lily St. Regis in NBC's all-star production of "Annie Live!" which will air Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Krakowski will play the sassy, sticky-fingered partner of the swindling Rooster Hannigan, played by her "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" co-star Tituss Burgess. This comedic duo will join the stage alongside Taraji P. Henson's Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr.'s Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger's Grace and the recently announced Celina Smith as Annie.

Jane is most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC's Emmy Award-winning "30 Rock". Krakowski was honored with four Emmy nominations for her work on the show. Jane received the 2003 Tony Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine, opposite Antonio Banderas. Her performance in Nine also earned her a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. She earned her first Tony nomination for her work in the original Broadway production of Grand Hotel. Other Broadway credits include She Loves Me, Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe, and Starlight Express. Recently, Krakowski was seen in the Apple TV+ musical series, Schmigadoon!

"Annie" is one of the biggest hits in Broadway history and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip "Little Orphan Annie" that debuted in 1924, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for over four years.

"Annie Live!" will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. Emilio Sosa will lead costume design. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.