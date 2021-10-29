Jamie Lloyd's CYRANO DE BERGERAC, Led by James McAvoy, Will Arrive at BAM in April 2022

The Brooklyn Academy of Music announces new dates for Jamie Lloyd's bold, Olivier-winning revival of Cyrano de Bergerac-written by Edmond Rostand and freely adapted by Martin Crimp-at the BAM Harvey Theater from Apr 5-May 22.

It was originally scheduled for spring 2020 after a sold-out run at The Playhouse Theater. This production's 2022 engagements also include dates at London's Harold Pinter Theatre from February 3-March 12, and the Theatre Royal Glasgow from March 18-26.

Featuring acclaimed film and stage actor James McAvoy in the title role (Last King of Scotland, Atonement, X-Men) the production continues McAvoy's long-standing collaboration with Jamie Lloyd, following The Ruling Class and Macbeth (Trafalgar Studios), Three Days of Rain (Apollo Theatre), and Heart of Darkness (BBC Radio 4).

"We're so thrilled to welcome Jamie Lloyd, James McAvoy and this incredible company to BAM for a Cyrano like no other," BAM Artistic DirectorDavid Bindersaid. "Contemporary, arresting, romantic, dazzling...we couldn't be more excited for it to take the Harvey Theater stage."

"It's a dream come true to be bringing our electrifying ensemble to BAM. With linguistic ingenuity, the play celebrates the power of human connection, and-having waited so long-we can't wait to connect with new audiences in New York" said The Jamie Lloyd Company's Artistic Director, Jamie Lloyd.

Joining James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac) in the company are Michele Austin (Ragueneau), AdamBest (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand), Nari Blair-Mangat(Valvert), Vaneeka Dadhria (Beatboxer), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Jon Furlong (Annoying Person), Tazmyn-May Gebbett(Minder), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise), Mika Onyx Johnson (Usher), Joseph Langdon (Jean-Paul), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Marie-Louise), Evelyn Miller(Roxane), Nima Taleghani(Ligniere) and Brinsley Terence (Theatre Owner).

Tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac go on sale Nov 3 (for BAM members) and Nov 15 (for the general public). American Express Card Member Presale is Nov 10. To purchase tickets visit BAM.org or call BAM Ticket Services 718.636.4100.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd; Designed by Soutra Gilmour; Lighting Design by Jon Clark Sound and Composition by Ben and Max Ringham; Fight Movement by Kate Waters; Additional movement by Polly Bennett; Costume Supervision by Anna Josephs; Props Supervision by Lily Molgaard; Associate Direction by Rupert Hands; Assistant Direction by Nari Blair-Mangat; Associate Design by Rachel Wingate; Casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner