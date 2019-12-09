Photo Flash: First Look at CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Playhouse Theatre

Article Pixel Dec. 9, 2019  

Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac is freely adapted by Martin Crimp, directed by Jamie Lloyd. Joining the Golden Globe and Olivier Award nominated James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac) to complete the cast are Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand/Priest), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Philip Cairns (Referee), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Chris Fung (Usher), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise/Medic), Seun Shote (Theatre Owner), Kiruna Stamell (Marie-Louise), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere), and Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Roxane) with Vaneeka Dadhria, Mika Johnson and Brinsley Terence.

Cyrano de Bergerac is the first production in a new season directed by Jamie Lloyd which opens at Playhouse Theatre on 6 December, with previews from 27 November and runs until 29 February. Further productions to be announced.

Box office: 0844 871 7631 and https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/playhouse-theatre/

Photo Flash: First Look at CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Playhouse Theatre
Cast

Photo Flash: First Look at CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Playhouse Theatre
Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Eben Figueiredo, James McAvoy

Photo Flash: First Look at CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Playhouse Theatre
Anita-Joy Uwajeh

Photo Flash: First Look at CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Playhouse Theatre
Anita-Joy Uwajeh

Photo Flash: First Look at CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Playhouse Theatre
Eben Figueiredo, Anita-Joy Uwajeh

Photo Flash: First Look at CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Playhouse Theatre
James McAvoy

Photo Flash: First Look at CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Playhouse Theatre
James McAvoy

Photo Flash: First Look at CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Playhouse Theatre
James McAvoy

Photo Flash: First Look at CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Playhouse Theatre
Michele Austin, Kiruna Stamell

Photo Flash: First Look at CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Playhouse Theatre
Michele Austin

Photo Flash: First Look at CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Playhouse Theatre
Tom Edden



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • MAXIE THE MUSICAL Offers Flash Sale: Opening Night Orchestra Tickets at P1,000 Each
  • MATILDA THE MUSICAL International Tour Plays Manila March 2020; Releases Tickets With Special Discount Today!
  • See The First Photos of MONSTERS THE MUSICAL in Cebu! Show Closes Today, 17 Nov.
  • Mark Bautista Joins the Cast of THE BAND'S VISIT; Show Opens 13 Mar. 2020