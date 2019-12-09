Photo Flash: First Look at CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Playhouse Theatre

Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac is freely adapted by Martin Crimp, directed by Jamie Lloyd. Joining the Golden Globe and Olivier Award nominated James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac) to complete the cast are Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand/Priest), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Philip Cairns (Referee), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Chris Fung (Usher), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise/Medic), Seun Shote (Theatre Owner), Kiruna Stamell (Marie-Louise), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere), and Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Roxane) with Vaneeka Dadhria, Mika Johnson and Brinsley Terence.

Cyrano de Bergerac is the first production in a new season directed by Jamie Lloyd which opens at Playhouse Theatre on 6 December, with previews from 27 November and runs until 29 February. Further productions to be announced.

Box office: 0844 871 7631 and https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/playhouse-theatre/





