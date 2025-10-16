Jamie Lloyd, Paul Tazewell, Frankie Grande & More Among Out100 2025 Honorees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jamie Lloyd, Paul Tazewell, Tonatiuh, Frankie Grande, Bob Mackie, Rosie O’Donnell, Jeff Hiller, Ginger Minj, Nathan Lee Graham, and many more have been honored in the 31st annual Out100 list, which recognizes some of the most influential voices in the LGBTQ+ community. The digital version can be seen HERE. The print edition will hit newsstands on October 28, 2025.

Alongside Icon of the Year Niecy Nash-Betts, this year’s list also includes top music artists Doechii, G Flip, Frankie Grande, and out country artist Brooke Eden; esteemed actors/actresses Keke Palmer, Miles Heizer, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Bre-Z, Tramell Tillman, Lukas Gage, Anna Camp; drag stars Bob the Drag Queen and Suzie Toot; comedians Caleb Hearon, Megan Stalter, Benito Skinner, Owen Thiele, Matt Rogers, Amber Ruffin; professional athletes Courtney Williams, Natisha Hiedeman, Tobin Heath, and Christen Press; reality TV stars Ariana Madix and Chrishell Stause; fashion icons Bob Mackie and Paul Tazewell; political figures Rep. Sarah McBride, Precious Brady-Davis, and more.

“This year’s Out100 theme, ‘Bolder, Brighter!’, celebrates the courage, creativity, and joy that define our community even in the face of adversity,” said Daniel Reynolds, Editor-in-Chief of Out. “In a year that challenged our rights and threatened our visibility, LGBTQ+ people responded the only way we know how: with brilliance, perseverance, humor, and heart. From Niecy Nash-Betts to first-time honorees making waves in their fields, the 2025 Out100 reflects a community that refuses to dim its light; instead, we’re shining bolder and brighter than ever.”

The 31st annual Out100 issue will also feature the full list of changemakers in the LGBTQ+ community across entertainment, politics, activism, sports, and more. This year’s Out100 celebration event will take place on November 21, 2025, at nya studios WEST in Hollywood, bringing together honorees, allies, and supporters for a night of celebration.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas