Jamie Du Mont, Leslie Kritzer, Rob Russo, and Jennifer Simard to Launch Podcast Tomorrow

Theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Kritzer, writer and theater critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee JenniferSimard announced today that their brand-new Broadway-centric podcast, The Fabulous Invalid, will officially launch tomorrow, Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

The inaugural season of The Fabulous Invalid will consist of 40 episodes, released weekly between Broadway performances on Wednesday two-show days. Select episodes will be taped from the group's "usual table" at the famed theater restaurant Orso. Guests for this first season will be announced shortly.

The Fabulous Invalid is a brand-new Broadway-centric podcast hosted by theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Kritzer, writer and theater critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard. On a weekly basis, the group digs deep into the minds of the most creative, brilliant, out-there, and passionate theater professionals on the planet. Their guests won't tell us how they do what they do; they'll tell us why they do it. Pull up a chair and join them as they gossip a bit, banter about all the latest news, and get up-close with the most prominent players currently working in the theater - from actors to producers, and stage managers to critics. Together, they'll share their love for The Great White Way, or as it has long been known, "the fabulous invalid".

Jamie Du Mont has sold luxury Australian sheets; designed souvenir t-shirts; and cooked for heads of state, movie stars, and - most notably - a very privileged pet on the Upper East Side. For the better part of the last decade, he has planned events ranging from two to ten-thousands guests in every New York City venue imaginable. But it was his career in the theatre, working on a string of flops that rivals the wall at Joe Allen, that continues to haunt him to this very day.

Leslie Kritzer recently starred as Alice Kramden in the world premiere musical The Honeymooners at Paper Mill Playhouse and this fall will be seen in the Broadway-bound musicalBeetlejuice in Washington, D.C. Broadway: Something Rotten, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, Legally Blonde (Clarence Derwent Award), A Catered Affair (Drama Desk Award nomination),Hairspray. Off-Broadway credits include Roundabout Theatre Company's production of The Robber Bridegroom, which earned her a Lucille Lortel Award as well as Drama League Award and Astaire Award nominations, Gigantic Gigantic (Lortel nomination), Nobody Loves You (Second Stage), The Memory Show (Transport Group), Rooms: A Rock Romance (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination) and The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Drama Desk nomination). Leslie received a TimeOutNY Award for her solo show Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches. Her other solo shows include Burn It to The Ground and Beautiful Disaster. Television: "Difficult People," "Kevin Can Wait," "Younger," "VINYL," "Law & Order: SVU."Instagram/Twitter @lesliekritzer

Jennifer Simard is a Tony Award, four-time Drama Desk Award, two-time Drama League Award, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee, who currently plays the Ana Gaysteyer/Tina Fey/Amy Poehler roles of Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George in the hit Broadway show, Mean Girls. Additional Broadway credits include Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek The Musical. Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU; The Thing About Men; and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead,and Sisters. Television credits include "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens," and "Younger." Jennifer recently debuted her solo show STIGMA at The Green Room 42 with more dates planned for this fall. See more at her website www.jennifersimard.com and follow her on Twitter @simardjennifer and Instagram @thejennifersimard

Rob Russo is a writer and theatre critic covering New York's performing arts scene. He is the founder of Stage Left (www.stageleft.nyc), a website and weekly newsletter offering news, reviews, and reports, advice on what to see and skip, and tips and tricks for scoring affordable seats. Rob is also a Drama Desk Voting Member. A lifelong theatregoer and political junkie, he began his career in politics and public service, working as a close aide to Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton through two presidential campaigns, four years at the U.S. Department of State, and in private life. Born and raised on Long Island, Rob holds a B.A. in political science and public policy and a J.D. from The George Washington University, and is a licensed attorney in the State of New York. Twitter / Instagram: @StageLeft_NYC

