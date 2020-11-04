James Monroe Iglehart, Arielle Jacobs and More to be Featured in Community League of the Heights Gala
The gala will be streamed on November 12.
The Community League of the Heights (CLOTH) is a multi-service, community development organization dedicated to supporting and empowering the economically disadvantaged residents of Washington Heights. Since the beginning of COVID CLOTH has fed 130,000 people through their food pantry and there is no end in sight. The residents of Washington Heights need our help more than ever. This an opportunity to donate and help CLOTH do what they do best, help those who are in a critical need at this time. CLOTH will stream it's 68th Annual Gala on Nov. 12th at 7PM; directed and produced by Jen Sandler, Héctor Flores Jr and in collaboration with board member and gala chair Kathryn Allison (Company, Wicked).
The gala will be hosted by Damon J. Gillespie (Netflix's The Society, Newsies), and feature performances by Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Aladdin), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In the Heights) and Rogelio Douglas Jr (In the Heights, The Little Mermaid).
CLOTH will be honoring Andres R. Nieto and New York Presbyterian Hospital, Chef, Restaurateur, and author Melba Wilson of Melba's Restaurant and the entirety of the CLOTH Staff with the Lucille Bulger Community Service Award.
Tickets start at $25.00 and can be purchased HERE!
If you are unable to join, please consider donating at https://www.cloth159.org/donate
Kathryn Allison Board Member and Gala Chair invites you below!
More Hot Stories For You
-
Armie Hammer Joins the Cast of SUNDOGS
Armie Hammer will star as 'Joe' in a Veterans Day benefit presentation of Sundogs, a new play by Howard Emanuel and directed by Heather Arnson. Sundog...
VIDEO: John Mulaney and the SNL Cast Parody 'Luck Be a Lady', 'Send In the Clowns' and More in New Skit
John Mulaney guest-hosted SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE last night and brought all the laughs to our screen....
THE WALKING DEAD's Andrew Lincoln To Star As Scrooge in Live Streamed A CHRISTMAS CAROL as Part of Old Vic: In Camera
Today, The Old Vic in London, England announced that Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's OLD VIC: IN ...
VIDEO: Performers Dance Through the West End to Save the Arts
Choreographer Cameron McDonald along with some of the West End's finest dancers are sending a message of hope and resilience with a new video raising ...
18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
BroadwayHD Announces November Lineup - A KILLER PARTY, WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY?, and More
BroadwayHD has announced their November lineup! Shows include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, A Killer Party, Who's Your Baghdaddy?, and more!...