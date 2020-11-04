James Monroe Iglehart, Arielle Jacobs and More to be Featured in Community League of the Heights Gala

The gala will be streamed on November 12.

The Community League of the Heights (CLOTH) is a multi-service, community development organization dedicated to supporting and empowering the economically disadvantaged residents of Washington Heights. Since the beginning of COVID CLOTH has fed 130,000 people through their food pantry and there is no end in sight. The residents of Washington Heights need our help more than ever. This an opportunity to donate and help CLOTH do what they do best, help those who are in a critical need at this time. CLOTH will stream it's 68th Annual Gala on Nov. 12th at 7PM; directed and produced by Jen Sandler, Héctor Flores Jr and in collaboration with board member and gala chair Kathryn Allison (Company, Wicked).

The gala will be hosted by Damon J. Gillespie (Netflix's The Society, Newsies), and feature performances by Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Aladdin), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In the Heights) and Rogelio Douglas Jr (In the Heights, The Little Mermaid).

CLOTH will be honoring Andres R. Nieto and New York Presbyterian Hospital, Chef, Restaurateur, and author Melba Wilson of Melba's Restaurant and the entirety of the CLOTH Staff with the Lucille Bulger Community Service Award.

Tickets start at $25.00 and can be purchased HERE!

If you are unable to join, please consider donating at https://www.cloth159.org/donate

Kathryn Allison Board Member and Gala Chair invites you below!

