JUST IN TIME On Broadway Announces Rush Policy And Exclusive Banquette Seating

Just in Time has announced that a limited number of $40 Rush tickets will be available for purchase beginning when the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) box office opens on the day of the performance and are available in-person only. Rush tickets are non-transferable, limited to 2 tickets per person and may be for any location.

Just in Time has also added exclusive “Banquette Seating” on the night club floor, now available.

Just in Time begins performances Monday, March 31 at 8pm, with an official opening night of Saturday, April 26 at 8pm.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer's meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin's iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Just in Time has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick (Parade), choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

Just in Time stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff (Merrily We Roll Along, Hamilton), Gracie Lawrence (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Wicked), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka), and Larkin Reilly (Bad Cinderella).