JOY Launches Box Office with Betsy Wolfe, Ticket Special, and a Free Mop

The box office for JOY: A New True Musical, starring Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as inventor and entrepreneur Joy Mangano, will open on Monday, June 16 at 12 PM ET with special pricing and giveaways.

From 12–2 PM, Wolfe and other cast members will be on hand to greet fans and take photos. The first 100 in-person ticket buyers (or while supplies last) will also receive a free mop, a nod to Mangano’s Miracle Mop, the invention that launched her career.

Tickets purchased in person at the box office between 12–5 PM will be priced at $19.95, matching the mop’s original 1992 retail price. Each ticket buyer will also have the chance to spin a prize wheel for giveaways including Joy Mangano’s book Inventing Joy, apparel, and Huggable Hangers.

The offer applies to select performances from June 21 through July 19, with a two-ticket limit per person. Preview performances begin June 21, with opening night set for Sunday, July 20 at an Off-Broadway venue to be announced.

Based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano, Wolfe will play ‘Joy' with the previously announced Jill Abramovitz as ‘Toots,' Honor Blue Savage as ‘Christie,' Adam Grupper as ‘Rudy,' Brandon Espinoza as ‘Tony,' Paul Whitty as ‘Cowboy Eddie,' Charl Brown as ‘Dan,' and Gabriela Carrillo as ‘Ronni."

They will be joined by Jaygee Macapugay as ‘Lorraine' and ensemble members Dana Costello, Ryan Duncan, Gaelen Gilliland, Sydni Moon, Manuel Santos, Brian Shepard, Allysa Shorte, and Alan Wiggins. Rounding out the cast are Briana Brooks, Nora Mae Dixon, Michał Kołaczkowski, Lael Van Keuren, and Jerome Vivona.

JOY: A New True Musical is an uplifting work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey, also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence, now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy's story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream!

The new musical features a book by Tony winner Ken Davenport, music and lyrics by GRAMMY and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music supervision and arrangements by Andy Einhorn, choreography by Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse, and direction by Lorin Latarro. Additional material is by Amanda Yesnowitz.

The creative team for JOY: A New True Musical includes Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (Scenic Design), Tina McCartney (Costume Design), Yael Lubetzky (Lighting Designer), Daniel Lundberg (Sound Designer), Tony Award nominee David Bengali (Projection and Video Design), Liz Printz (Hair and Wig Design), Jillian Zack (Music Director), Gary Mickelson (Production Stage Manager), with ShowTown Theatricals serving as general manager.