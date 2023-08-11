JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, THE PROM & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag!

By: Aug. 11, 2023

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Summer Musical Enterprise

The PromCockpit in Court Summer Theatre

ALONE - Assembly - Studio One

About Stage Mag

