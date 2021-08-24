JJ Niemann Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Theater and TikTok star JJ Niemann is taking over our Instagram today, August 24, to give our followers a behind-the-scenes look at The Rev Theatre Company production of Footloose, now playing at their Merry Go Round Playhouse!

Follow along at @officialbroadwayworld!

The Rev Theatre Company presents classic and contemporary works, new musicals, and in-school arts education for a diverse audience, to spur social awareness and cultural development in the Finger Lakes region.

Tonight I gotta cut loose... FOOTLOOSE! The movie was a global phenomenon and the musical is a rockin' good time. With its Oscar-nominated score, Footloose celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the strength of community and the power of forgiveness. Kick off your Sunday shoes and get ready to dance in the aisles! Featuring the iconic pop hits "Almost Paradise" "Let's Hear It For the Boy" and the ever popular title song, Footloose is a heartwarming musical comedy about the possibilities and power of the human spirit.

JJ Niemann is a New York City based actor, singer, dancer, choreographer, and teacher. He is a graduate of Elon University's BFA Music Theatre program (2017). Most recently, JJ performed in the Broadway cast of "The Book of Mormon," in the World Premiere of "BLISS" at The 5th Avenue Theatre, and The Actor's Fund fundraiser "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical." Other regional theatre credits include The MUNY, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Bay Street Theatre, Opera House Theatre Co., Artpark, and Grandstreet Theatre.