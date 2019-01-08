JIMMY AWARDS REUNION DUETS to Be Streamed Live on Facebook

Jimmy Awards alumni from the previous 10 years are reuniting for the first ever Jimmy Awards Reunion event which will be streamed on Facebook Live (Facebook.com/JimmyAwards) on Monday, January 14th at 7:30PM ET. Former Jimmy Awards nominees, representing every year of the program, will reunite for the celebration which will include special duet performances from alumni currently on Broadway and in Touring Broadway shows. Joining the festivities will be a special guest appearance from Patti Murin currently starring in Broadway's Frozen.

Expected alumni appearances include: Erica Durham (Jimmys 2012 / The Color Purple, National Tour), Andrew Barth Feldman (Jimmys 2018 / Dear Evan Hansen), Marla Louissaint (Jimmys 2015 / Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, National Tour), Ryan McCartan (Jimmys 2011 / Wicked), Nathan Salstone (Jimmys 2012/ Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts 1 & 2), Josh Strobl (Jimmys 2016 /Dear Evan Hansen), and more. Musical arrangements for the celebration are by Michael Moricz, who has been responsible for the arrangements and conducting at the Jimmys for the history of the program. This event is hosted by the Broadway League Foundation.

"We are continuing our 10-year celebration with a special Jimmy's reunion," saidCharlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "We invite everyone to watch on Monday night to see hometown favorites and catch some Great Performances from alumni who are now performing on Broadway and in national tours."

The 11th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. Tickets will be on sale this spring.

