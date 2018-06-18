JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY Completes TUTS 50th Anniversary Season

After much anticipation, Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announces Jerome Robbins' Broadway as the final show of its 50th Anniversary Season! The epic musical anthology that honors the career highlights of Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerome Robbins will run May 28 through June 9 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

"Over the course of our 50-year history we've done many of these classic musicals that were so beautifully choreographed by Jerome Robbins," said Dan Knechtges, Artistic Director for Theatre Under The Stars. "To cap off this celebratory season, we couldn't choose just one - so we're doing them all!"

Jerome Robbins' Broadway encompasses 10 shows, 13 musical numbers, a large, diverse cast, and countless character changes - all on one stage. The show features mesmerizing production numbers from some of Robbins' biggest hits, including West Side Story, On the Town, Peter Pan, Gypsy and Fiddler on the Roof.

The TUTS production of Jerome Robbins' Broadway will be directed by Cynthia Onrubia, who was Robbins' assistant on the original production. Because of the complexity of arranging the rights to the multiple shows featured in the production, Theatre Under The Stars follows the MUNY as the only other theatre company in the world to get the rights to perform this musical since the original 1989 Broadway production and the subsequent national tour.

Tickets will go on sale for Jerome Robbins' Broadway on Monday, Jan. 28 at 10AM at TUTS.com. Season tickets for all six productions in the 2018/19 season are available now at TUTS.com or by calling 713-558-8887.

Billed as "a salute to the best of musical theatre," the 2018/19 season is the first season that TUTS has self-produced every musical in the line-up since it moved into the Hobby Center.



"For this milestone, it was important for TUTS to return to our roots and build all of the musicals here at home," said Knechtges. "By doing our own productions of classic Broadway shows, we have the opportunity to work with some of the theatre's leading artists to explore these musicals through fresh eyes. We're excited to offer Houston audiences a truly unique season that can only be experienced here."

