JAGGED LITTLE PILL National Tour to Launch in Louisville in August

The upcoming Louisville premiere of Jagged Little Pill will take place at the Kentucky Center August 31 - September 1. Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette (she/her), tickets to the Tony and Grammy awarding-winning production's two performances will go on sale July 27 and will be available at kentuckyperformingarts.org.



"We are so excited to host the launch of the national tour of Jagged Little Pill right here in Louisville," said Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville. "The Kentucky Center has been instrumental in making this opportunity a reality and we are continuously grateful for their support and collaboration."



"We are so fortunate to have our amazing partners, PNC Broadway in Louisville, who bring the most exciting shows on Broadway right here to our own backyard," says Kim Baker, President and CEO of Kentucky Performing Arts. "Working together, we were able to attract the launch of the Jagged Little Pill tour, providing the opportunity to shine a national spotlight on the Commonwealth."



Casting will be announced at a later date. Fans should visit www.JaggedLittlePill.com to sign up for updates on upcoming tour news and announcements.



Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (she/her; Waitress, Pippin), Jagged Little Pill features an original story by Tony and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (she/her; Juno, Tully), about a perfectly imperfect American family.



Ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking lyrics and music - from beloved hits such as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic", to brand new songs written for the show - Jagged Little Pill features explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; "Apesh*t", "Love Drought/Sandcastles" Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; Next to Normal, American Idiot).



The Jagged Little Pill creative team includes Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (he/him; Parade), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (she/her; Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (he/him; Moulin Rouge!), Tony-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (he/him; Waitress), and Tony-nominated Video Designer Lucy Mackinnon (she/her; Spring Awakening). Hair, Wig, and Make-up Design is provided by J. Jared Janas (he/him; Sunset Boulevard).



JAGGED LITTLE PILL officially opened on Broadway December 5, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre after beginning previews November 3. Prior to Broadway, Jagged Little Pill completed a record-breaking, sold-out run at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA. That pre-Broadway world premiere production ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5-July 15, 2018, marking the longest-running and highest-grossing production in A.R.T.'s history. Jagged Little Pill concluded its award-winning Broadway run on December 17, 2021, after playing 36 previews and 171 performances. That same month, the production made its international debut in Australia at Theatre Royal Sydney. The Australian tour is currently playing at Comedy Theatre, Melbourne.



Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record's sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. Now, 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With ten eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette's music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.



In 2019, Atlantic Records partnered with the Broadway production for the release of its Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the show to the label's elite roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and cast albums. The cast album for Jagged Little Pill was officially released on December 6, 2019 - the day after the show's opening night on Broadway - and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.



In the fall of 2020, the musical garnered a season-leading 15 Tony Nominations - including Best Musical - and Grand Central Publishing released a hardcover coffee table book following the journey of Jagged Little Pill to Broadway, with behind-the-scenes photos and stories from Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, the cast and more. Following the show's big Grammy Award win in 2021, Jagged Little Pill also won Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical (Diablo Cody) and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Lauren Patten).



JAGGED LITTLE PILL will play at the Kentucky Center August 31 at 7:30 pm and September 1 at 7:30 pm. Tickets will go on sale July 27 and be available at kentuckyperformingarts.org.