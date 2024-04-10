J. Harrison Ghee, Jane Krakowski, Jessica Vosk, & More to Join Cheyenne Jackson at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will welcome back star of stage and screen Cheyenne Jackson on September 23-29 at 8pm. Each night will feature a Broadway VIP, with Tony Award® winner Matt Doyle on September 23, Cheyenne’s Once Upon A Mattress co-star Nikki Renée Daniels on September 24, Tony Award® winner J. Harrison Ghee on September 25, Company star Claybourne Elder on September 27, Tony Award® winner and Emmy nominee Jane Krakowski on September 28, and Wicked star Jessica Vosk on September 29. The special guest on September 26 will be announced at a later date.

Mr. Jackson’s shows are scheduled at 8pm instead of the usual 7pm and will be the only show of the night to allow for an extended dinner hour and enhanced patron experience. Following the show, the bar will remain open for patrons who wish to linger and continue to enjoy the evening.

Cheyenne Jackson is back with a bang! After his acclaimed sold out run at 54 Below last year, this Emmy and Grammy-nominated luminary brings his infectious charm and powerhouse vocals to the iconic 54 Below stage once more with Signs of Life, a musical meditation on art, love, fatherhood, and the cosmic twists that have shaped his remarkable path.

In Signs of Life, Cheyenne invites audiences on a deeply personal and uproariously funny exploration of the universe's subtle cues, joined each night by a different legendary guest star. From toe-tapping melodies to saucy showbiz anecdotes, prepare for an unforgettable night filled with whimsy, laughter, and the sheer joy of a perfectly imperfect night of shared experience.

How to Purchase Tickets

Cheyenne Jackson: Signs of Life plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 23-29 at 8pm. Cover charges are $95 (includes $10 in fees) – $106 (includes $11 in fees). Premiums are $166.50 (includes $16.50 in fees) - $171.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/CheyenneJackson. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.