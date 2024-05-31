J Chen Project Presents AAPI HEROES In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back by popular demand, the critically acclaimed hit AAPI HEROES Directed and Choreographed by Jessica Chen featuring J CHEN PROJECT dancers; Carl Ponce Cubero, Chieh Hsiung, Maya Lam, and Sumire Ishige, returns for an open-ended run at Arts On Site Studio 3R, 12 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003.

Performances run every last Sunday of the month starting on June 30, 2024 through 2025 at 11:30am and 1:30pm. Tickets are $40. Each audience member leaves with crayons and coloring pages of AAPI HEROES. Patron tickets are $80, which includes a photo of the production singed by the production cast. A portion of each Patron ticket will go toward JCP's Patron Ticket Program providing subsidized tickets for those in need. Running Time is one hour with no intermission.

Dive into an enchanting evening with AAPI HEROES, where we follow our young explorer, Kai, on a captivating journey across time. This vibrant performance, rich in dance and storytelling, inspired by iconic Asian Figures such as Anna May Wong, Hollywood's first Chinese American star, and Bruce Lee, a legend in martial arts and philosophy. It also brings to life the mythic NuWa, Goddess of Creation, and the global K-pop phenomenon. The performance invites you on a journey filled with stories that illuminate the strength and resilience inherent in the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Join us for an evening that not only entertains but also pays homage and celebrates the vibrant legacy of Asian American history!

J CHEN PROJECT (JCP) is a 501c3 nonprofit contemporary dance company based in New York City. Their mission is to create dance works that deconstruct identity, cultural diversity, and belonging, and to promote radical, equitable access to the arts. As a female POC-led organization, JCP aims to create more opportunities for marginalized communities to participate in the arts and expand their capacity for imagination through artistic expression. They use their dance works, community-centered projects, and educational outreach to inspire change, use culture to build connections, and create a lasting impact on our communities. For info visit http://www.jchenproject.com

Jessica Chen (she/her) is an American dancer, choreographer and founder of J CHEN PROJECT. Her work has graced prestigious platforms like New York Fashion Week at MoMA, Lincoln Center, and MACY's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Chen has choreographed for productions Rodger and Hammerstein's Cinderella at Geva Theater and Jersey Boys at Weathervane Theater, and Spring Awakening for Montclair State University, where she is currently an adjunct professor teaching Jazz. Chen's recent role as Assistant Director for the World Premiere of The Messenger by Jenny Connel Davis underscored her versatility, focusing on stories of marginalized yet resilient women. Internationally, she has been featured at the World Expo-USA Pavilion in Shanghai and in a special showcase by Google Arts & Culture. Chen's accolades include being a 2021 GALLIM Moving Women Artist-in-Residence, a 2021 Dance Lab New York Choreographer, and a 2023 Bessie Award nominee for Outstanding Choreographer/Creator. Her current projects include choreographing Cabaret at CenterREP, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Weathervane.

Producer Fran Kirmser is a Tony Award winning producer in both musical and play categories. She recently produced Bob Fosse's DANCIN' on Broadway. Fran served as a Tony Voter from 2014 to 2020. She is deeply committed to facilitating the work of emerging artists to stage. www.frankirmser.com

AAPI HEROES is funded by the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families (CACF) through the NYS AAPI Community Fund. JCP Programs are made possible with funds from NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, New York State Council on the Arts, Amerivision Inc, and Dance/NYC Dance Advancement Fund.

Photo Credit: Julie Lemberger