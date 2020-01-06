Ivo van Hove Will Adapt WHO KILLED MY FATHER for the Stage

Ivo van Hove might be busy at the Broadway Theatre as the director of the new revival of West Side Story, but his creative energy will move to a new project this spring.

Hans Kesting will star in van Hove's stage adaptation of Édouard Louis' Who Killed My Father- a indictment of ruthless capitalism and a loving tribute to his father. The play will open on April 1 at the deSingel Theatre in Antwerp and on May 7 at the International Theater Amsterdam.

Van Hove comments: "A gripping story about a father who, at the age of fifty, is a physical and mental wreck because of the hard work in the industrial world of northern France. It is both a furious indictment of the political elite and a son's declaration of love. Édouard Louis also writes about how, as a young gay man, he was condemned as an outcast by his own workers' family."

Currently the director of Toneelgroep Amsterdam (since 2001), Ivo van Hove began his career in 1981 and quickly became the director of Het Zuidelijk Toneel from 1990 to 2000. From 1998 to 2004, he was the artistic director of the Holland Festival, presenting his selection of international theater, music, opera, and dance. Mr. van Hove has most recently been represented on Broadway with Network, and the critically acclaimed revivals of The Crucible and A View from the Bridge, which won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Revival and earned him his first Tony Award for Best Director.

Additional theater work includes Network and Hedda Gabler at The National Theatre; A View from the Bridge at The Young Vic and on the West End; David Bowie and Edna Walsh's Lazarus in New York and London; Visconti's The Damned at La Comédie-Française and The Park Avenue Armory; Rent; and Angels in America, Roman Tragedies, Kings of War, Opening Night, Antonioni, Taming of the Shrew, Scenes from a Marriage, After the Rehearsal/Persona, Othello, The Miser, Mourning Becomes Electra, Long Day's Journey into Night, and The Fountainhead at Toneelgroep Amsterdam. His opera work includes Boris Godunov at Paris Opera; Lulu; the entire Ring des Nibelungen; The Makropulos Affair and Salome at the Dutch National Opera; the world premiere of Brokeback Mountain in Madrid; and, most recently, The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny at the Aix Festival in France.

Mr. van Hove has been honored with an Olivier Award for A View from the Bridge (Best Director); two Obie Awards for More Stately Mansions and Hedda Gabler; The Archangel Award at the Edinburgh Festival; the Critic's Circle Award; a Molière Award for best production in France; and a Dutch Oeuvre Award, together with Jan Versweyveld. He has also received an honorary doctorate for general merit from the University of Antwerp and the Culture Prize for Overall Cultural Merit from the Flemish Government. Mr. van Hove is a Knight of l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in France and has been awarded a Commander of the Order of the Crown by King Filip of Belgium.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You