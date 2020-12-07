Italian & American Playwrights Project Honors 2020 Selected Winners - Campironi, Dammacco, Di Luca and Motta

New York theatre curators Valeria Orani and Frank Hentschker will host the Third Edition of the Italian & American Playwrights Project (IAPP) on Monday, December 14, 2020, 4:30 pm live on US Non-Profit Digital Theatre Platform www.HowlRound.com.

Mimosa Campironi's Family Game, Mariano Dammacco's Good Education, Gabriele Di Luca's Metropolitan Miracles and Tatjana Motta's White Night were chosen by the 12 members of the US Advisory Board, based on over 15 nominations by the Italian counterpart. All Italian playwrights will join the conversation in English or in translation.

The selected plays will be published in 2022 by The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center. The anthology of IAPP's 2018 second edition NEW PLAYS FROM ITALY vol.3, with works by Elisa Casseri, Giuliana Musso, Armando Pirozzi and Fabrizio Sinisi is now available for pre-order for $30 at www.italianandamericanplaywrightsproject.com/books/new-plays-from-italy-vol3.

About IAPP:

The Italian and American Playwrights Project has been curated for over five years by New York based Italian producer Valeria Orani (Umanism, New York & 369gradi, Italy) in collaboration with Frank Hentschker, (Martin E. Segal Theatre Center, The Graduate Center, City University of New York). The goal of IAPP is to raise awareness of contemporary Italian and American writing for the stage in the Americas and in Italy and to foster the development of collaborative relationships between playwrights from Italy and American theatre artists. For more information, visit: www.ItalianAndAmericanPlaywrightsProject.com. IAPP partners with the Italian Cultural Institute of New York and Radio3, Italy. To Italian and American Playwrights Project and to its publishing house Martin E. Segal Theater Center Publication was conferred, on the unanimous opinion of the Advisory Commission, one of the Award for Translations dedicated to the diffusion of the Italian language abroad 2019, issued by the Directorate-General for Libraries and Cultural Institutes of the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage.

The Italian Advisory Board for the Third Edition of IPP consists of:

Valeria Ciabattoni (Artistic Director of Circuito Teatrale della Sardegna - Ce.D.A.C)

Franco D'Ippolito (Artistic Director of Teatro Metastasio - Prato / Teatro Stabile della Toscana)

Maddalena Giovannelli (Adjunct Lecturer at the University of Milan. Theatre critic and Director of the theatre journal Stratagemmi)

Giulia Guerra (Manager Director of Teatro Herberia / La Corte Ospitale - Theatre Residency and Production)

Graziano Graziani (Theater Critic, Journalist and member of the jury at the Premio Riccione per il Teatro)

Sergio Lo Gatto (Theater Critic, Journalist, Dramaturg. Executive for Cultural Activity on ERT - Emilia Romagna Teatro)

Ermanna Montanari & Marco Martinelli (Artists - Teatro delle Albe, Ravenna)

Laura Palmieri (Theater Critic, Journalist, Curator of "Il Teatro di Radio3 - RAI Italian National Radio Broadcast)

Anna Ashton Parnanzini (Literary Agent Arcadia & Ricono)

Isabella Ragonese (Theatre Artist)

The US Advisory Board for the Third Edition of IPP consists of:

Akiba Abaka, Creative Producer, ArtsEmerson, USA

Patrizia Acerra, Director, International Voices Project, Chicago

Soraya Broukhim, Actress/Director, New York

Marvin Carlson, Theater Historian, City University of New York

Anne Cattaneo, Dramaturg, Lincoln Center Theater

Thomas Haskell Simpson, Translator, Northwestern University (retd.), USA

Frank Hentschker, The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center

Andie Lerner, Director, Next Generation Fellow, Segal Theatre Center, New York

Daniel Leisawitz, Italian Studies Program, Muhlenberg College, USA

Kate Loewald/Charlene Adhiambo, The Play Company, New York

Helen Shaw, theatre critic, New York Magazine / Vulture, New York

Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li, Al Mimite Theatre Collective / The Living Theater, New York

