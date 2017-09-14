It Takes A Woman: Bette Midler Finishes Performance Like A Boss Following a Fall in HELLO DOLLY!
It has been reported that tonight's performance of Hello Dolly! was stopped after the show's star, Tony Award winner, Bette Midler fell from a moving set piece during the show.
Audience members posted news of the fall, which was apparently caused by a set malfunction, on Twitter.
After a brief pause of about 20 minutes, the 71 year old star returned to the stage to a thunderous audience reception and completed the performance. The Tony winner received four standing ovations following her triumphant return.
Directed by four-time Tony Award® winnerJerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle,Hello, Dolly! is playing at Broadway's Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).
You may hear I was in a little accident on stage tonight; two set pieces collided, I had to make a run for it, and I fell. But I'm fine.- Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 15, 2017
@BetteMidler just took a bad fall after a set malfunction at #hellodolly. Play was stopped. Curtain dropped. No news yet.- Brian Nakash (@BrianNakash) September 15, 2017
Oh no! @BetteMidler fell down during her performance at Hello Dolly #Broadway #HelloDolly- Leo Gki (@leo_gki) September 15, 2017
OMG! Bette just fell. #HelloDolly- Let me be Frank?? (@ADignorantium) September 15, 2017
A fall during #HelloDolly didn't keep #BetteMidler down. Inspiring. The Showgirl Must Go On!- Debbie Stuckey (@DebbieJustNow) September 15, 2017