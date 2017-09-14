It Takes A Woman: Bette Midler Finishes Performance Like A Boss Following a Fall in HELLO DOLLY!

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY! Starring Bette Midler

It has been reported that tonight's performance of Hello Dolly! was stopped after the show's star, Tony Award winner, Bette Midler fell from a moving set piece during the show.

Audience members posted news of the fall, which was apparently caused by a set malfunction, on Twitter.

After a brief pause of about 20 minutes, the 71 year old star returned to the stage to a thunderous audience reception and completed the performance. The Tony winner received four standing ovations following her triumphant return.

Directed by four-time Tony Award® winnerJerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle,Hello, Dolly! is playing at Broadway's Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

You may hear I was in a little accident on stage tonight; two set pieces collided, I had to make a run for it, and I fell. But I'm fine. - Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 15, 2017

@BetteMidler just took a bad fall after a set malfunction at #hellodolly. Play was stopped. Curtain dropped. No news yet. - Brian Nakash (@BrianNakash) September 15, 2017

Oh no! @BetteMidler fell down during her performance at Hello Dolly #Broadway #HelloDolly - Leo Gki (@leo_gki) September 15, 2017

OMG! Bette just fell. #HelloDolly - Let me be Frank?? (@ADignorantium) September 15, 2017

A fall during #HelloDolly didn't keep #BetteMidler down. Inspiring. The Showgirl Must Go On! - Debbie Stuckey (@DebbieJustNow) September 15, 2017

Related Articles