Isabella McCalla Joins SHUCKED Earlier Than Planned

Isabella McCalla made her debut in Shucked earlier than planned! As previously reported, McCalla was set to begin performances as Maizy on September 8, but made her debut on September 6, according to an Instagram post.

Caroline Innerbichler, who originated the role of ‘Maizy,’ played her final performance on Sunday, September 3.

"SURPRISE!!! I made my Maizy debut in [Shucked] today!", she writes. "I’m overwhelmed by the support of the incredible company of Cob County, absolutely exhausted after a two show day, and so FULL OF LOVE AND GRATITUDE! I’M BACK ON BROADWAY!!!! Thank you thank you thank you! See you at The Nederlander, 8x a week"

Isabelle McCalla originated the role of Alyssa Greene in The Prom (OBC). She also previously starred as Jasmine in Aladdin both on Broadway and the North American Tour. Most recently, she starred as Marlena in the world premiere of Water For Elephants at the Alliance Theatre and earlier this year as Meg in Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse. Other regional credits: Ariel Moore in Footloose (Kennedy Center), Tink in Fly (Paper Mill Playhouse). Television: “Extrapolations” (AppleTV+), “And Just Like That” (HBO), “Law & Order,” (NBC), “Bull” (CBS).

With a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brienalso stars the award-winning cast of (in alphabetical order) of Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Theatre World Award winner Ashley D. Kelley, and Tony Award winner, Drama Desk Award winner, Outer Critics Circle Award winner, and Drama League Award nominee Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Nyla Sostre, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, andQuinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Colin Cunliffe, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

The new musical was nominated for nine Tony Awards® winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Newell, the first time in Tony Awards history that a non-binary performer won a prize, 12 Drama Desk Awards winning Best Music for Clark and McAnally and Best Featured Performance in a Musical for Newell, seven Outer Critics Circle Awards winning for Best Book for Horn and Best Featured Performance in a Musical for Newell, and three Drama League Awards including Best Musical.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked turning Broadway on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).