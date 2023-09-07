Isabella McCalla Joins SHUCKED Earlier Than Planned

McCalla was set to begin performances as Maizy on September 8, but made her debut on September 6

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 4 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse

Shucked
Click Here for More on Shucked

Isabella McCalla made her debut in Shucked earlier than planned! As previously reported, McCalla was set to begin performances as Maizy on September 8, but made her debut on September 6, according to an Instagram post.

Caroline Innerbichler, who originated the role of ‘Maizy,’ played her final performance on Sunday, September 3.

"SURPRISE!!! I made my Maizy debut in [Shucked] today!", she writes. "I’m overwhelmed by the support of the incredible company of Cob County, absolutely exhausted after a two show day, and so FULL OF LOVE AND GRATITUDE! I’M BACK ON BROADWAY!!!! Thank you thank you thank you! See you at The Nederlander, 8x a week"

Isabelle McCalla originated the role of Alyssa Greene in The Prom (OBC). She also previously starred as Jasmine in Aladdin both on Broadway and the North American Tour. Most recently, she starred as Marlena in the world premiere of Water For Elephants at the Alliance Theatre and earlier this year as Meg in Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse. Other regional credits: Ariel Moore in Footloose (Kennedy Center), Tink in Fly (Paper Mill Playhouse). Television: “Extrapolations” (AppleTV+), “And Just Like That” (HBO), “Law & Order,” (NBC), “Bull” (CBS). 

With a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brienalso stars the award-winning cast of (in alphabetical order) of Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Theatre World Award winner Ashley D. Kelley, and Tony Award winner, Drama Desk Award winner, Outer Critics Circle Award winner, and Drama League Award nominee Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy BrewerAudrey CardwellDwayne ClarkRheaume CrenshawNyla SostreScott StanglandYasmeen Sulieman, andQuinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki AbrahamKen Wulf ClarkColin CunliffeTraci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins

The new musical was nominated for nine Tony Awards® winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Newell, the first time in Tony Awards history that a non-binary performer won a prize, 12 Drama Desk Awards winning Best Music for Clark and McAnally and Best Featured Performance in a Musical for Newell, seven Outer Critics Circle Awards winning for Best Book for Horn and Best Featured Performance in a Musical for Newell, and three Drama League Awards including Best Musical.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked turning Broadway on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Isabelle McCalla Gears Up For Her SHUCKED On Broadway Debut! Photo
Video: Isabelle McCalla Gears Up For Her SHUCKED On Broadway Debut!

Isabelle McCalla, who has originated roles in The Prom, Hercules, and Water For Elephants, will begin performances as ‘Maizy,’ the small-town girl with medium-sized city dreams, in Shucked, Broadway’s homegrown hit musical comedy, on Friday, September 8 at the Nederlander Theatre. Get your first look at Isabelle in rehearsal in the video below as she prepares for her Cobb County debut!

2
SHUCKED Pauses Stage Dooring Due to Rising Covid-19 Cases Photo
SHUCKED Pauses Stage Dooring Due to Rising Covid-19 Cases

Shucked will be pausing all stage dooring until further notice, according to an announcement made via Instagram stories on Wednesday. The post read: 'In an abundance of caution all post-show stage door activities at Shucked have been paused until further notice. We appreciate your support and can't wait to see you at the Nederlander soon.'

3
SHUCKED on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
SHUCKED on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Shucked on Broadway. Check out all the details!

4
Video: Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Photo
Video: Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character

Alex Newell appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss their Tony-winning performance in Shucked on Broadway. Newell also discussed growing up inspired by Nell Carter, what the live audience adds to Shucked, not wanting to be a role model, and more. Watch the complete interview video now!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 7th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 7th, 2023
Meet the Cast of PURLIE VICTORIOUS, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of PURLIE VICTORIOUS, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
Video: Isabelle McCalla Gears Up For Her SHUCKED On Broadway Debut!Video: Isabelle McCalla Gears Up For Her SHUCKED On Broadway Debut!
Sasha Allen, Madeline Benson & More to Star in Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH: CONFESSIONS OF A MUSEUM NOVICESasha Allen, Madeline Benson & More to Star in Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH: CONFESSIONS OF A MUSEUM NOVICE

Videos

Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman' Video
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman'
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SIX

Recommended For You