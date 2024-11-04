Isabella Esler, Jake Epstein, Chilina Kennedy & More Will Star in LIFE AFTER in Toronto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yonge Street Theatricals has just announced the full cast and creative team for the new musical LIFE AFTER at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. With book, music & lyrics by Britta Johnson, one of Canada’s most acclaimed young composers, lyricists and writers for musical theatre, LIFE AFTER will play a limited engagement from Wednesday, April 16 – Sunday, May 4, 2025 as part of the 2024/25 Off-Mirvish Season. The production is directed by Annie Tippe.

LIFE AFTER's cast will feature Isabella Esler (First National Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical) with Jake Epstein (Beautiful and Spider-Man Broadway), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful, Jesus Christ Superstar and Mamma Mia! Broadway) and Mariand Torres (Lempicka and Wicked Broadway). Alongside them, Valeria Ceballos (First National Tour of Dear Evan Hansen), Jay Davis (Dear Evan Hansen Mirvish), Kaylee Harwood (First National Tour Beautiful, Titanique (Mirvish/Segal)), Arinea Hermans (Pollyanna Theatre Aquarius), Isidora Kecman (The Louder We Get Theatre Calgary), Zoe O'Connor (Frozen Neptune Theatre), Eva Petris (Mamma Mia! Thousand Islands Playhouse) and Julia Pulo (Original Canadian cast of Six).

LIFE AFTER’s creative team includes Ann Yee (choreography), Tony Award winner Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Sarafina Bush (costume design), five-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner Kai Harada (sound design), Haley Parcher (sound design), Greg Dougherty (production manager), and Kate Sandeson (production stage manager). Canadian Casting by Dayton Walters Casting and New York Casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

LIFE AFTER is the celebrated and luminous musical that premiered in Toronto in 2017 and played a sold-out run at the Berkeley Street Theatre. It was subsequently produced at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre and Chicago’s Goodman Theatre. It returns to Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in a major new production helmed by Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning producers Yonge Street Theatricals for a strictly limited engagement.

Despite being a famous self-help author, Frank Carter's optimistic advice offers little solace to his 16-year-old daughter, Alice. After his untimely death, Alice embarks on a quest for truth, unravelling the events that changed her family forever.

David Mirvish said, "I’m delighted to be working with Linda Barnett and Natalie Bartello, two dynamos who have worked in developing new Canadian musicals and nurturing exceptional new talent for many years under the banner of Yonge Street Theatricals. This mighty but small company was one of the early co-producers of Come From Away. I’m honoured they have chosen the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre as the home of a major new production of LIFE AFTER, the beloved and acclaimed musical by Britta Johnson.

"Linda and Natalie have been with the project from the very beginning and have had co-productions of it at two prestigious regional theatres in the US. Now it’s time for the show to return home to Toronto. It’s a project that will make the spring theatre season especially exciting."

Britta Johnson said, “I am so thrilled that LIFE AFTER is coming to this legendary stage in my hometown for the next phase of its journey. This is the community that raised me and the city that has championed this show since the first downbeat on opening night at the Toronto Fringe in 2016. Developing this show has been the most transformative part of my career so far, and it’s an honour to bring it home and share its journey with my community again."

Single tickets to LIFE AFTER will be available November 9, 2024 at 9 AM ET via mirvish.com.

Bios:

Isabella Esler (Alice). Isabella is a Colombian-American actress raised in San Jose, California. She began her career at eighteen, fresh out of high school, when she landed the role of Lydia Deetz in the first national tour of Beetlejuice. For nearly two years, she toured across North America, receiving widespread recognition for her performance and solidifying her place in the musical theater world. When she’s not on stage, Isabella can be found exploring bookstores, rating matcha lattes, or curating the perfect Spotify playlist. Making her Toronto debut in LIFE AFTER feels like the next big adventure. Instagram/TikTok: @Isabella.esler

Jake Epstein (Frank) is a Toronto-based actor, singer and writer. He originated the role of Gerry Goffin on Broadway in the Tony-nominated hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and survived a year as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. On tour, he has performed in most major theatres across the U.S., starring in the Tony-winning hit Spring Awakening (Melchior) as well as Green Day’s American Idiot (Will). Off-Broadway, he starred in the New York Times critics pick Straight. Selected regional credits include Billy Elliot (Mirvish), Therefore Choose Life (Harold Green Jewish Theatre, Broadway World Award), Dog Sees God (Michael Rubinoff), two Ross Petty Pantos, and the world premiere of Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise (Arena Stages in Washington D.C.). He has appeared in over 40 TV shows and films, but is best known for “Degrassi” (Gemini Award), “Designated Survivor” (ABC and Netflix), “Suits” (USA Network and Netflix) and “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix). Jake recently wrote and performed his acclaimed solo show Boy Falls From the Sky at the Royal Alex Theatre in Toronto (Dora Nomination for Outstanding Performance in a Musical).

Chilina Kennedy (Ms. Hopkins) most recently played "Myrtle" in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Other credits: "Michelle" in The Last Timbit (currently streaming on Crave), “Billie Jean King” in the play Love All by Anna Deavere Smith (La Jolla Playhouse), “Annie O’Brien” in Broadway's Paradise Square, “Elle” in the one woman play The Human Voice (filmed for Toronto OIC), “Dina” in the International Tour of The Band’s Visit opposite Sasson Gabay (Toronto Theatre Critics’ Award), “Mary Magdalene” in Broadway's Jesus Christ Superstar and “Sophie” in the 1st US National Tour of Mamma Mia!. Chilina was Broadway’s longest running “Carole King” in Beautiful – The Carole King Musical with over 1200 performances. Off-Broadway: “Binky” in This Ain’t No Disco (Atlantic Theater Company) and "Cindy" in A Sign Of The Times (New World Stages). Film/TV: “The 2015 Kennedy Center Honors” (as Carole King), With Me (BravoFact, NY Shorts and Whistler Film Festivals). Selected Regional: “Pheobe” in A Gentleman’s Guide To Love And Murder (CT and San Diego Critics' Circle Nominations), “Evangeline” in Evangeline (original production and album), “Philia” in Des McAnuff’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Toronto/Mirvish), Ross Petty’s Pantomime The Little Mermaid (Toronto Theatre Critics’ Award), three seasons at the Stratford Festival, three seasons at the Shaw Festival and The Lord of the Rings (World Premiere Mirvish/Toronto). Chilina is the composer of a new musical Wild About You and the concept album is available on iTunes. She is also the Artistic Producer of Toronto’s Eclipse Theatre Company. www.chilinakennedy.com

Mariand Torres (Beth) was recently on Broadway in the musical Lempicka, where she stood by for and performed the titular role to great acclaim. She has also been seen on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked, a role she also played on tour throughout North America; a Fate in Hadestown; and in the original cast of In Transit, Broadway’s first acapella musical. Other notable credits include: originating the role of Millie in Alicia Keys’ new musical Hell’s Kitchen at The Public Theater; the Japan world premiere of Prince of Broadway, a retrospective on the career of the legendary Hal Prince, directed by Susan Stroman and Mr. Prince himself; and the off-Broadway run of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Regionally she has been seen as Eva Perón in Evita, the Lady of the Lake in Spamalot, and Helen Bechdel in Fun Home, among others. Mariand has appeared on television in “Law & Order SVU” and “Madam Secretary,” and can be heard as a principal vocalist in the Grammy nominated recording of Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots (Broadway Records).

Valeria Ceballos (Kate) (She/Her). This little Latina from Fort Lauderdale, Florida is so honored to be making her Toronto debut in this beautiful show! Favorite credits include Zoe/Alana cover in Dear Evan Hansen (1st National Tour), Diana Morales in A Chorus Line (The Wick Theatre) and Yolanda in In the Heights (MT Wichita). @valeriaeceballos

Jay Davis (Frank Standby) is thrilled to be a part of this very special Canadian musical. Other Canadian credits include Queen For A Day, Dracula A Chamber Musical, Baco Noir, Maggie, Bittergirl The Musical, Colours in the Storm, Jasper Station, The 27 Club, and Anne of Green Gables. West End credits include Jesus Christ Superstar (The Really Useful Group) and Miss Saigon (Cameron Macintosh). Other stage credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Mirvish/Michael Greif), Magic To Do (Stephan Schwartz/Gabriel Barre). TV and film credits include “Designated Survivor” (ABC Network), “The Handmaid’s Tale” (MGM Studios), Titans (Warner Bros) and “The Unbelieveable with Dan Akroyd.”

Kaylee Harwood (Fury). Recent credits include: Titanique (Mirvish/Segal); Kiss Me, Kate (Drayton). Other: The Invisible (Catalyst, The Grand); Controlled Damage (The Grand); Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (1st & 2nd National Tours, Arts Club, Stage West); Radio City Christmas Spectacular; Serving Elizabeth (Theatre Aquarius); Cabaret, Trifles, The Light in the Piazza (Shaw Festival); Camelot (Stratford Festival); Jesus Christ Superstar (Broadway/Stratford/La Jolla Playhouse); Les Misérables (Arts Club); Sweeney Todd (Citadel); also Musical Stage Company, Niagara Symphony Orchestra. Film/TV: “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “Workin’ Moms,” “Reign,” “Good Witch,” Christmas Movie Magic, Mayday, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, “America’s Got Talent,” “The View,” “The Tony Awards.” Kaylee recently directed The Musical Stage Company’s productions of UnCovered: Fleetwood Mac & The Eagles, UnCovered: U2 & The Rolling Stones and Retold (Dora nomination), as well as Theatre Sheridan’s In Studio. www.kayleeharwood.com

ARINEA HERMANS (Fury) is a Dora-nominated singer and actor. She has loved LIFE AFTER since she first saw it at the Toronto Fringe years ago, and can’t believe she gets to be a part of the show now. Recent credits include: Oliver, Chicago, Into the Woods (YES Theatre); Pollyanna (Theatre Aquarius); Murder at Ackerton Manor (Tweed & Co.); Grow (The Grand Theatre); The Adventures of Pinocchio, Seussical (Young People’s Theatre - Dora Nominations for both); Obeah Opera (Luminato Festival); UnCovered (The Musical Stage Co.). Arinea is a graduate of Sheridan College’s Bachelor of Music Theatre Program.

ISIDORA KECMAN (Swing) is beyond excited to be returning home from the Big Apple to make her Mirvish debut alongside this incredible cast. Select theatre credits include Rooted (Toronto Fringe), Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (WJT), The Louder We Get (Theatre Calgary), Chicago (The Globe Theatre), Kelly v. Kelly (CMTP/Musical Stage Company). She has been trying to weasel her way into this show since she first fell in love with it in 2017, and she’s very happy to have finally succeeded! @isidorakecman

ZOË O’CONNOR (Fury) is beyond excited to be a part of this beautiful and compelling story. Born and raised in Bermuda, Zoë is a Toronto based artist. Selected credits: Frozen (Neptune Theatre); Into the Woods (Grove Theatre); Jack! A Beanstalk Panto (Capitol Theatre Port Hope); Cabaret (Ovation Productions); Jenny’s House of Joy (Foster Festival); 9 to 5 (Stage West Calgary); Jersey Boys (Thousand Islands Playhouse); Mamma Mia! (Tweed & Co); Ghost the Musical (Starvox Entertainment); Happy End, Casimir and Caroline (Theatre Sheridan). Training Sheridan College Honours Bach. Music Theatre Performance.

EVA PETRIS (Swing) is thrilled to be making her Mirvish debut! Born and raised in Montreal, she has performed on stages across Canada. Most recently, she co-created and starred in Christmas Clichés: A Sisterly Cabaret and played Ali in Mamma Mia! at Thousand Islands Playhouse. Select theatre credits include: Ascalaphus/Greek Chorus in Mythic: An Immortal Rock Musical (Segal Centre, Montreal); Rogers & Hammerstein’s A Grand Night for Singing and Mrs. Phelps in Matilda (North Stage); Nerva in Fatal Charade (Elkabong, Toronto Fringe); two seasons as Philippa Gordon in Anne & Gilbert: The Musical (The Guild, Charlottetown, PEI); the title role in Captain Aurora: A Superhero Musical (Montreal Fringe & Wildside); Divine Intervention (Atlantic Fringe); Val in A Chorus Line: In Concert; and Godspell (Beautiful City Theatre).

JULIA PULO (Hannah). After performing as Anne Boleyn in the original Canadian cast of SIX last season, Julia is very excited to return to Mirvish in this beautiful and important show! Born and raised in Mississauga, Ontario. Training: Sheridan Honours Bachelor Music Theatre Performance (graduating class of 2023). Select theatre credits: Dorothy in Ross Petty’s Wizard of Oz (Canadian Stage), Lucy in Narnia (Bad Hats Theatre); Polly in Polly Peel (Theatre Sheridan); Constance in Ride the Cyclone (Tweed &Co). TV/Film: Bakugan (SpinMaster), “Teletubbies” (WildBrain/Netflix). @_juliapulia

Britta Johnson (Book, Music & Lyrics). Heralded by the Toronto Star as “Canadian Musical Theatre’s next great hope,” Britta Johnson is a composer, lyricist and writer based in Toronto. Her original musical LIFE AFTER had an extended, multiple Dora Award-winning run at Canadian Stage before playing at The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego and most recently Goodman Theatre in Chicago. It will open at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in the Spring 2025. Her other writing credits include: With Sara Farb, KELLY V. KELLY (CanStage, winner of the Playwright’s Guild of Canada Best New Musical award). With her sister Anika Johnson: DR. SILVER (Musical Stage Co./Outside the March), BRANTWOOD (Theatre Sheridan), JACOB TWO-TWO (YTP), TRAP DOOR (Theatre Sheridan). With Katherine Cullen: STUPIDHEAD! (TPM). Most recently, she was a co-creator of Tim Hortons’ 60th Anniversary musical, THE LAST TIMBIT which opened at the Elgin Theatre in the Summer of 2024 and is currently streaming nationwide on CraveTV. She was the inaugural Crescendo Artist with Musical Stage Company which included a commitment to produce three of her shows in three years and was named one of Fifty to Watch by the Broadway Women’s Fund of America.

Annie Tippe (Director) is a director and creator of new work, music theater and film. She directed the world premieres and subsequent productions of Dave Malloy's Octet, Three Houses and Ghost Quartet. For Octet, she won the Lortel Award for Best Direction and was named an SDC Callaway Award Finalist. Other recent: Gabriel Kahane’s Magnificent Bird / Book of Travelers (Playwrights Horizons), Julia May Jonas' Your Own Personal Exegesis (Lincoln Center), Molly Beach Murphy + Jeanna Phillip's COWBOY BOB (Alley Theatre), Selina Fillinger's Potus (Berkeley Rep), Britta Johnson's LIFE AFTER (Goodman Theatre; Jeff Award Nominee), Leslye Headland's Cult of Love (IAMA), Bess Wohl's Continuity (Goodman Theatre), Tony Meneses' The Hombres (Two River), and James + Jerome's INK (co-directed w. Rachel Chavkin) and The Conversationalists (Bushwick Starr). Her film “HELP ME MARY'' won Best Narrative Short at the Lower East Side Film Festival. Former Ars Nova Director-in-Residence, Drama League Directing Fellow, Williamstown Directing Corps. www.annietippe.com

ANN YEE (Choreography)’s work has been seen on Broadway, the West End, and worldwide. Directing: Next To Normal (Addt’l. Direction & Choreography, Donmar/West End); The Human Body (co-Director, Donmar); Rusalka (Royal Opera House) and As You Like It (Dallas Theatre Center). Choreography and Movement Directing: We Live In Cairo (New York Theatre Workshop); Oklahoma! (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); South Pacific (Chichester/UK Tour & Sadlers Well); Caroline, or Change (West End & Broadway); Sunday in the Park… (Broadway); Phyllida Lloyd’s all female Shakespeare Trilogy (St Ann’s/Donmar) and more. Film: A Bigger Splash.

Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design) is a Chicago-based set designer and educator. Broadway credits include: August: Osage County (Tony and Olivier Awards for Best Set Design of a Play), The Motherfucker with the Hat (Outer Critic’s Circle Award nomination and Tony Award nomination for Best Set Design of a Play), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Tony Award for Best Revival), Of Mice and Men (filmed by National Theatre Live), This is Our Youth, Fish in the Dark, Straight White Men, Linda Vista and the upcoming Eureka Day and Purpose. Off-Broadway World Premieres: Red Light Winter (Barrow Street Theatre. American Theater Wing Henry Hewes Award Nomination); Clean (Atlantic Theatre Company); Domesticated (Lincoln Center); Close Up Space and King James (Manhattan Theatre Club); The Qualms and Downstate (Playwrights Horizons) and Swing State (Amazon Audible at the Minetta Lane Theatre). Set designer for The Big Apple Circus (Lincoln Center and Tour) for six years. International credits: August: Osage County (National Theatre of Great Britain, London and Sydney Theatre Company, Australia); The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Waterford, Ireland); True West (Galway International Arts Festival, Ireland); Madama Butterfly (Irish National Opera, Dublin/Cork); Nice Fish (London’s West End); Downstate (National Theatre of Great Britain; London) and LIFE AFTER (Toronto). Todd designs for theaters nationwide including Steppenwolf Theatre Company (34 productions), The Goodman Theatre (30 productions. Artistic Partner), Guthrie Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, American Repertory Theatre, Arena Stage, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Alliance Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, The Kennedy Center and many others. Todd started the exhibition design firm XL Scenic with designer Kevin Depinet. Museum exhibitions include Mythbusters: The Explosive Exhibition, The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes, and Victoria the T-Rex. He has received many other accolades including the Laurence Olivier Award (first American set designer), the Helen Hayes Award, the LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award, the Backstage Garland Award, multiple Suzi Bass Awards, multiple Joseph Jefferson Awards (21 nominations), the Bay Area Theater Critics Circle Award, the 2019 USITT Distinguished Achievement Award and the 2009 Michael Merritt Award for Excellence in Design and Collaboration. He has been nominated for 4 American Theater Wing Henry Hewes Design Awards for best set design. He exhibited at the Prague Quadrennial in 2007 and 2019. He was on the selection committee for the 2023 US Prague exhibition. Todd is a Full Professor at Northwestern University and a graduate of the Yale School of Drama.

Sarafina Bush (Costume Design). Broadway: The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy, How to Dance in Ohio, For Colored Girls... (Tony Award Nominee), Pass Over. Off-Broadway: Shit. Meet. Fan. (MCC), Oliver! (City Center Encores), Evanston Salt Costs Climbing (The New Group), Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Obie Award: Playwrights Horizons), Broadway Bounty Hunter (Greenwich House). Regional: The Preacher’s Wife (Alliance Theatre), Peter Pan (Tour), LIFE AFTER (Goodman Theatre). Education: BA, Adelphi University.

Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design) is a five-time Tony Award nominated lighting designer who creates lighting environments for theater, opera, and other live events. Broadway credits include: The Heart of Rock and Roll (James Earl Jones), Shucked (Nederlander), The Piano Lesson (Barrymore), Summer, 1976 (Friedman), Dear Evan Hansen (Music Box), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Lunt-Fontanne), Significant Other (Booth), Bright Star (Cort), The Nance (Lyceum) with Nathan Lane, Of Mice and Men (Longacre) with James Franco and Chris O'Dowd, The Heidi Chronicles (Music Box) with Elizabeth Moss, Macbeth (Vivian Beaumont) with Ethan Hawke, Old Times (American Airlines) with Clive Owen, Sylvia (Cort) with Matthew Broderick, The Snow Geese (Friedman) with Mary Louise Parker, Marvin’s Room (American Airlines), Cyrano de Bergerac (American Airlines) with Douglas Hodge, Airline Highway (Friedman), and The Visit (Lyceum) with Chita Rivera and Roger Rees. He recently collaborated with rock icon Liz Phair on her Exile in Guyville 30-year anniversary tour, creating a scenic and lighting environment for her sold out tour. He also served as production and lighting designer for Hasan Minhaj’s The King’s Jester national tour, which afterwards was captured for Netflix. Off-Broadway work includes Lincoln Center Theatre, Roundabout Theatre Co, New York Theatre Workshop, The Public Theater, LAByrinth Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, Second Stage, Primary Stages, NY City Center, Juilliard Opera Center, Manhattan School of Music, Ma-Yi Theatre Co, and Soho Rep. Dance includes Chase Brock Experience and Tami Stronach. Internationally, Japhy has designed on The West End-London, The Royal Shakespeare Company (Stratford upon Avon), Teatro alla Scala (Milan), The Nederlandse Opera (Amsterdam), The Edinburgh International Festival (Scotland), Opera de Lyon (France), The National Theater of Greece (Athens), and The National Theatre of Korea (Seoul). He has also worked on productions in Tokyo (NHK and Bunka Kai Kan), New Israeli Opera (Tel Aviv), Theater an der Wien (Vienna), Theater del Liceu (Barcelona), Festspielhaus (Baden Baden), and Saito Kinen Festival (Matsumoto, Japan). U.S Regional Theatre credits include American Conservatory Theatre-San Francisco, Alley Theatre-Houston, ART-Boston, Arena Stage-DC, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Berkshire Theatre Group, Cincinnati Playhouse, Cleveland Playhouse, Huntington Theatre-Boston, La Jolla Playhouse, Kansas City Rep, Kansas City Opera, Arkansas Rep, McCarter Theater, Minnesota Opera, The Old Globe-San Diego, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, San Jose Rep, Santa Fe Opera, Shakespeare Theatre DC, Signature Theatre, Westport Playhouse, and Williamstown Theatre Festival. Originally from Asheville, North Carolina, Japhy studied lighting design at The University of New Mexico in Albuquerque under his mentor John Malolepsy.

Kai Harada (Sound Design). Broadway: Once Upon a Mattress; Days of Wine and Roses; Merrily We Roll Along (Tony Nomination); New York, New York (Tony Nomination); Kimberly Akimbo; The Band’s Visit (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award); Amélie; Sunday in the Park With George; Fun Home; On The Town; Follies (Tony, Drama Desk Nominations); and Million Dollar Quartet, among others.

Haley Parcher (Sound Design). Broadway: Monty Python’s Spamalot, Regional: Something Rotten (Stratford Festival), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, NINE, Bye Bye Birdie, Tick Tick…Boom!, Sunset Boulevard, & Guys and Dolls (Kennedy Center), Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, & The Wiz (5th Avenue Theatre), Cabaret (The Old Globe), and Mamma Mia! (Village Theatre).

KATE SANDESON (Production Stage Manager) has adored LIFE AFTER for years and is thrilled to be a part of the company. A graduate of The National Theatre School of Canada, Kate has been working professionally as a Stage Manager since 2010. Her favourite credits include: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Mirvish Productions), Leopoldstadt (Sonia Friedman Productions - West End), Anna Bolena (Canadian Opera Company), Dr. Silver, Lessons in Temperament, TomorrowLove™, Mr. Burns (Outside the March), The Aliens (Coal Mine), Caroline, or Change (Musical Stage), The Summoned, The Clockmaker (Tarragon), for coloured girls…, Glenn (Soulpepper), Stop Heart (Factory), To Kill A Mockingbird, Hana’s Suitcase (Young People’s Theatre), 2 Pianos, 4 Hands (Marquis Ent.), Gruesome Playground Injuries (BirdLand), Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (Theatre St. Thomas).

DAYTON/WALTERS CASTING, CDC, CSA. Daytime Emmy Award Nominees, Sherry Dayton (CSA, CDC) and Michael Walters (CSA, CDC) are celebrating their 21st Anniversary working together as Dayton/Walters Casting. Theatrical highlights include: Come From Away (Gander, Nfld/Labrador), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Matilda the Musical, Once, Hairspray, The Producers (Original Canadian companies, Mirvish Productions), The Book of Mormon (Canadian Casting Consultant, Broadway and National Tours), Jersey Boys, The Toxic Avenger (Original Canadian companies, DanCap). Recent work on new musicals includes Beaches, The Louder We Get (Theatre Calgary) and The Hockey Sweater (The Segal Centre/N.A.C.) Extensive credits in animation including: Paw Patrol (TV series and Feature Films), The Snoopy Show (and other Peanuts specials), My Little Pony, PJ Masks, Unicorn Academy, Cupcake & Dino, Go, Dog, Go! and Esme & Roy (2019 Emmy Award Nomination for Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special) www.daytonwalters.com

Tara Rubin Casting. Selected Broadway/Tours: BOOP! The Musical (Upcoming), Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends (Upcoming), Buena Vista Social Club (Upcoming), Death Becomes Her, Left on Tenth, The Wiz, The Heart of Rock & Roll, The Who’s Tommy, The Outsiders, Water for Elephants, Back To The Future, Here Lies Love, Bad Cinderella, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, KPOP, Mr. Saturday Night, SIX, Ain’t Too Proud, The Band’s Visit, Miss Saigon, Dear Evan Hansen, Cats, School of Rock, Aladdin, Billy Elliot, The Producers, Mamma Mia!, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera.

YONGE STREET THEATRICALS (Producer) is a Tony, Olivier and Dora Award-winning production company led by Linda Barnett and Natalie Bartello. The duo have been working together on creating new musicals at the grassroots level for 18 years. They produce and co-produce original musicals and support and nurture exceptional works from the earliest stages. At the heart of their mission, they strive to collaborate with the most exciting and engaging theatre professionals with an eye for shows that appeal to a wide audience. Broadway credits: Maybe Happy Ending, Cabaret, Water for Elephants, Good Night, Oscar, A Strange Loop, Diana, Come From Away.

THOMAS SWAYNE (Producer) is a Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning producer who started his career working in Toronto with the Musical Stage Company and Yonge Street Theatricals. Upon joining Disney Theatrical Group in 2014, Thomas worked on numerous productions including Aladdin and Shakespeare in Love. In 2017, Thomas joined Sonia Friedman Productions where he associate produced The Ferryman and Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? before joining the worldwide producing team for Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, focusing on its North American roll-out including productions in New York, San Francisco and Toronto. Other Broadway credits include Merrily We Roll Along; Funny Girl; August Wilson's The Piano Lesson; New York, New York; and the upcoming Stranger Things: The First Shadow. As an independent producer, Thomas is developing a slate of new work including BUST, a play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Zora Howard. Thomas is a graduate of Columbia University and Toronto Metropolitan University.