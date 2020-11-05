Is THE MASKED SINGER's Mushroom a Broadway Veteran?

Who do YOU think Mushroom is?

It's the pressing question on America's mind right now... who is Mushroom? On the latest season of FOX's The Masked Singer, one of the contestants has been revealing clues leaving viewers to believe that he has a history with Broadway- more specifically, with Hamilton. Fan theories include everyone from original cast member Anthony Ramos to Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr.

Check out some of Mushroom's performances and clues below and tell us... who do you think Mushroom is?

Previously revealed celebrities this season include: Busta Rhymes (Dragon), Mickey Rourke (Gremlin), Brian Austin Green (Giraffe), Mark Sanchez (Baby Alien), Wendy Williams (Lips), and Bob Saget (Squiggly Monster).

The Clues:

Mushroom performs "If I Could Turn Back Time"

Mushroom performs "This Woman's Work



The Masked Singer features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Four boasts 16 star-studded celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks unlike anything the franchise has seen before. The Snow Owls will take the stage as the first-ever two-headed duet costume featuring two people, and the Baby Alien costume gestured by a hand puppet.



With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.

