Is Britney Spears Starring in Jon M. Chu's JOSEPH Film?

Could Britney Spears be starring as the Narrator in Jon M. Chu's 'hollywood spectacular' screen adaption of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for Amazon Studios?

Spears took to social media to share an update on her upcoming projects, writing "The project I might be doing isn't a bopic story, it's a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character. It's flattering to be in such good company like Jon Chu."

Chu has previously stated he would be working on Joseph following wrapping work on the film adaptation of Wicked.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Universal Pictures had landed the rights to Spears' bestselling memoir The Woman in Me, with Marc Platt and Jon M. Chu developing the feature.

Britney Spears is an American singer, songwriter, and actress and is often considered to be one of the most successful and influential pop artists of all time. She signed with Jive Records in 1997, and her first two albums ("...Baby One More Time" and "Oops!...I Did it Again") were hugely successful and cemented her status as the most successful teenage artist of all time. Her following albums ("Britney" and "In the Zone") explored more mature themes, as she moved away from her "teen pop" image. After a brief break in her career, during which Britney experienced a series of widely reported upon personal issues, she released several more albums ("Blackout", "Circus", "Femme Fatale", "Britney Jean", and "Glory"), which received widespread critical acclaim. She has had 6 number one albums and 5 number one singles, and is currently the third highest performing female artists of all time on the Billboard charts.

Britney Spears made her feature film debut starring in the 2002 film "Crossroads". She was a series regular on "The Mickey Mouse Club" and has made several guest appearances on various television shows, including "Sabrina the Teenage Witch", "The Simpsons", "Will & Grace", and "How I Met Your Mother". She has released several popular filmed concert specials and music videos, and TRL named the music video for her debut single "...Baby, One More Time" as the number one "most iconic" music video of all time.

She has had great success as a touring artist and her first concert residency, "Britney: Piece of Me" ran at the AXIS Auditorium at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas for 4 years. Her Las Vegas residency was the third most successful concert residency in history.